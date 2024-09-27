Trend Micro Vision One™ cloud security - Product review
Comprehensive visibility and risk management across diverse infrastructures
The risk of unauthorized access to data has increased as a result of the increase in demand for cloud services. The Trend Vision One platform is a comprehensive cybersecurity solution designed to enhance the security posture across various cloud and on-premises environments.
Companies can face resource constraints when implementing, managing and monitoring cybersecurity tools. Trend Vision One brings integrated security controls under a single pane of glass. This guide shares an overview of Trend Vision One cloud security platform’s key components.
These include:
- Cloud security posture assessment
- Proactive threat identification
- Connected workflows for incident management
Download now to learn more
Provided by Trend Micro
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.