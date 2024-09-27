Trend Micro Vision One™ cloud security - Product review

The risk of unauthorized access to data has increased as a result of the increase in demand for cloud services. The Trend Vision One platform is a comprehensive cybersecurity solution designed to enhance the security posture across various cloud and on-premises environments.

Companies can face resource constraints when implementing, managing and monitoring cybersecurity tools. Trend Vision One brings integrated security controls under a single pane of glass. This guide shares an overview of Trend Vision One cloud security platform’s key components.

These include:

Cloud security posture assessment

Proactive threat identification

Connected workflows for incident management

Provided by Trend Micro