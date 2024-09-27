Trend Micro Vision One™ cloud security - Product review

Whitepapers
By
published

Comprehensive visibility and risk management across diverse infrastructures

A whitepaper from Proofpoint on Cloud security fears, rising costs, privacy concerns
(Image credit: Proofpoint)

The risk of unauthorized access to data has increased as a result of the increase in demand for cloud services. The Trend Vision One platform is a comprehensive cybersecurity solution designed to enhance the security posture across various cloud and on-premises environments.

Companies can face resource constraints when implementing, managing and monitoring cybersecurity tools. Trend Vision One brings integrated security controls under a single pane of glass. This guide shares an overview of Trend Vision One cloud security platform’s key components.

These include:

  • Cloud security posture assessment
  • Proactive threat identification
  • Connected workflows for incident management

Download now to learn more

Provided by Trend Micro

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.