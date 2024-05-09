Wasabi partners with Dell to offer affordable hybrid cloud solutions

Cloud storage provider Wasabi Technologies has announced a new collaboration with Dell to provide customers with affordable hybrid cloud solutions.

The flexible offerings cover backup and data protection and have been designed to help customers optimize their data management processes while reducing their overall costs.

Dell’s PowerProtect Data Domain appliances now natively tier data to Wasabi to create a complete data protection solution for on premises storage with long-term cloud retention, while Wasabi also now integrates with Dell NetWorker CloudBoost to provide existing Dell customers with long-term retention in the cloud.

Formed via Dell’s Extended Technologies Complete (ETC) program, Wasabi said the collaboration will provide increased efficiency, security, and scalability while extending its reach across the customer base of a prominent industry leader.

"Dell is a clear industry leader with a broad and deep portfolio of transformative technology,” said David Friend, co-founder and CEO at Wasabi. "This collaboration will extend the reach of Wasabi's cloud storage to a broader audience, catering to users in search of dependable, economical solutions for safeguarding their data archives over the long haul."

Wasabi’s offerings now have validation for products from Dell’s Data Protect Solutions (DPS) group as well as its Unstructured Data Solutions (UDS) group.

Wasabi said the integrations address the operational and financial challenges businesses are experiencing due to exponential data growth , with conventional on-site storage solutions becoming frequently overwhelmed by data sprawl and first-generation cloud storage services being too expensive and complex.

By combining with Dell’s PowerProtect portfolio , users can now send data directly from PowerProtect to Wasabi cloud object storage for long-term retention as well as tier-deduplicated data to the cloud without necessitating a second cloud gateway or virtual appliance.

Ultimately, customers can automate the process of offloading aging data automatically to Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage directly from PowerProtect to help drive down total cost of ownership (TCO) and optimize resource allocation and data lifecycle management.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dave McCarthy, research vice president at IDC, said the combined offering presents a “powerful solution” for those looking to get a grip on their data growth.

"Organizations need a hybrid cloud infrastructure that is efficient and cost-effective, and that has the ability to scale with them during their data management journey,” he said. “This collaboration meets these challenges head-on."