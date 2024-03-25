Innovation to boost productivity and provide better data insights

Data storage systems are similar to the human brain. They store valuable information, are critical for network operation, and have discrete components that must work together to achieve intelligence.

This whitepaper shares the results of a research study by ESG that looked into how companies maximize the value of their data. It will help you cut through the myriad of choices and choose the most appropriate technologies to run your business.

The insights from hundreds of IT decision-makers indicate that a review of IT infrastructure can accelerate operations in the digital age. It also reveals why security is a key aspect of innovation and why on-premises modernization is a key part of a multi-cloud strategy.

