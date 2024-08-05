Game-Changing Data Security in Seconds. Lepide’s Real Time In-Browser Demo.

Protecting sensitive data, detecting threats, and ensuring compliance can be overwhelming. Imagine seeing a clear path forward in just minutes.

Introducing Lepide Data Security Platform: Our innovative solution offers a streamlined approach to data protection, empowering you to:

1. Gain real-time visibility into user activity and data access across your network.

2. Instantly reduce risk with threat surface analysis, permissions reporting, and data classification.

3. Address threats quickly and efficiently with automated threat models, anomaly spotting, and real-time threat response

Ready to see how it works?



This short, in-browser demo walks you through the key features and functionalities of the Lepide Data Security Platform. It's a quick and convenient way to discover how our solution can simplify your data security efforts.

Simply fill out the form and in less than 5 minutes, you'll see how the Lepide Data Security Platform can help you take control of your data security.

Download now

Provided by Lepide