Why your business needs zero trust
How zero trust can right the wrongs of legacy security architecture
The world of cyber security is a never ending arms race between cyber attackers and businesses; while bad actors devise novel ways of stealing data organizations try to thwart their efforts.
For decades this battle has played itself out at the perimeter of the network by using tools like firewalls and anti-malware to keep malicious parties outside of the network.
Steadily over the last few years, however, there has been a move to zero trust – assuming that your network is already compromised and minimizing the amount of damage the intruder can do.
Find out more about what zero trust is, how it complements more traditional perimeter defenses and why your business needs it in this informative webinar, brought to you in association with Zscaler.
