Mainframes are back in vogue
Enterprises overhauling mainframes are reporting marked cost improvements
Mainframe modernization efforts are gathering momentum, according to new research, with enterprises unlocking significant performance gains and cost savings.
Figures from Kyndryl’s 2025 State of Mainframe Modernization survey show project costs have decreased significantly while returns on investment (ROI) have increased in parallel.
Kyndryl noted that respondents have reported an ROI of between 288% to 362% on mainframe modernization initiatives, which have traditionally proven costly.
Similarly, 80% said they’ve actively shifted modernization efforts in the last year in a bid to contend with an influx of emerging technologies, such as generative AI.
AI is now a “present-day business catalyst” rather than a future consideration when embarking on mainframe modernization projects, the survey found. Nearly 90% of enterprises have implemented – or plan to implement – generative AI on the mainframe.
This, Kyndryl said, is expected to deliver huge long-term benefits. Enterprises forecast upwards of $13 billion in savings alongside $20 billion in new revenue opportunities from mainframe AI integration over the next three years.
“The mainframe has become the AI-fueled catalyst of hybrid enterprise strategies, delivering billion-dollar returns while powering innovation for customers,” said Hassan Zamat, Global Practice Leader for Core Enterprise at Kyndryl.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
“Organizations are taking a much more pragmatic approach to modernization to drive better business outcomes and incorporate new technologies. Working with the right partners can help them build a resilient, secure and future-ready platform.”
Mainframes are the backbone of hybrid IT
Notably, the Kyndryl survey found that mainframes now form the backbone of hybrid IT strategies.
More than half (56%) of respondents reported increased usage of the platform over the last 12 months, which now forms a “key component” within integrated hybrid environments.
“42% say they are placing more focus on modernizing directly on the mainframe and 50% are moving more towards a hybrid strategy,” the report noted. “That 50% is comprised of 34% prioritizing integration with cloud platforms, and 16% are increasing the pace of moving applications off the mainframe.”
“This clear trend toward hybrid strategies blends on-platform modernization with enhanced cloud connectivity,” it added.
Mainframes were expected to die out with the advent of cloud computing as enterprises shifted to more agile storage options. While there has been a notable decrease, recent studies have shown enterprises are coming back around.
Analysis from application modernization firm Advanced in February 2024 found more than half (52%) of companies planned to maintain or increase their dependency on mainframes.
A similar number said mainframes were their preferred platform for core applications and legacy applications hosted on mainframe infrastructure.
As with the Kyndryl survey, research from Advanced specifically highlighted the hybrid approach enterprises are now adopting. Around 92% of respondents said they favored a hybrid cloud approach with incorporated mainframes,
Advanced said that a division of deployment was emerging, with mainframes used for core applications and cloud for innovation, with 92% favoring a hybrid cloud approach.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Everything we know about the Plex data breach so far
News Plex advised users to sign out of any connected devices that are currently logged in and enable two-factor authentication if they haven’t already.
-
The unseen risks of cloud storage for businesses
In-depth Sensitive data is being held in publicly-accessible cloud storage, despite the obvious risks – what can firms do about it?
-
Google Cloud introduces ‘no-cost’ data transfers for UK, EU businesses
News Google Cloud's new Data Transfer Essentials service will allow enterprises to transfer data to alternative providers at no extra cost.
-
SAP wants to take data sovereignty to the next level with new 'on-site' infrastructure options
News The cloud computing giant will allow customers to host SAP-managed infrastructure directly within their own facilities
-
AWS says only Europeans will run its European Sovereign Cloud service
News The firm wants to reassure customers that sovereign really does mean sovereign
-
US companies dominate the European cloud market – regional players are left fighting for scraps
News Synergy data shows EU providers hold just 15% of the market despite rise in AI and drive for cloud sovereignty
-
UK enterprises regret going all-in on public cloud
News Data sovereignty, rising costs, and governance issues mean many IT decision-makers regret having made the move
-
Gestion du cloud avancée : Qu'est-ce que StreamOne® et comment la plateforme peut-elle représenter un avantage pour votre entreprise, aujourd'hui et dans le futur?
Sponsored Ne vous contentez pas d'acheter le cloud, maîtrisez-le. La plateforme StreamOne® de TD SYNNEX offre une puissante approche écosystème de la gestion avancée du cloud, dépassant largement les limites d'une marketplace classique...
-
Hybrid cloud has hit the mainstream – but firms are still confused about costs
News How do you know if it's a good investment if you don't have full spending visibility?
-
Turns out OpenAI is the customer behind Oracle's mysterious $30 billion cloud deal
News OpenAI has emerged as the company behind a $30 billion cloud deal with Oracle following several days of speculation.