SAP wants to take data sovereignty to the next level with new 'on-site' infrastructure options
The cloud computing giant will allow customers to host SAP-managed infrastructure directly within their own facilities
SAP has announced a significant expansion of its sovereign cloud offering with a new “On-Site” solution.
The launch of the On-Site model will give customers the ability to host managed cloud infrastructure within their own facilities in a move the tech firm said provides the “ultimate level of physical control and data residency”.
Thomas Saueressig, member of the executive board of SAP SE for customer services and delivery, said the expansion is in direct response to growing enterprise calls for heightened data sovereignty controls.
“Organizations around the world are seeking greater control over their digital environments,” Saueressig said.
“With Sovereign Cloud On-Site, SAP empowers customers to define their own sovereignty boundaries while leveraging our global infrastructure expertise and partnerships.”
The new On-site option aims to offer “flexible sovereignty models” that meet the needs of organizations operating across various areas, SAP said, particularly governments and businesses in regulated sectors.
Varied deployment options mean organizations can choose between SAP-hosted infrastructure, hyperscaler-based models, or customer-site hosted options.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
“With SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site, we are redefining what sovereignty means for our customers,” said Martin Merz, president of SAP’s sovereign cloud division.
“By placing SAP-managed infrastructure directly within customers’ own facilities, we offer unmatched control, compliance, and operational assurance without compromising innovation.”
What to expect from SAP’s sovereign cloud
SAP said its sovereign cloud initiative centers around a series of “core capabilities”, which naturally includes a strong focus on data sovereignty.
Under the scheme, organizations retain full ownership and control of sensitive data, based on local regulatory requirements.
“Operational sovereignty” features allow enterprises to manage environments with SAP resources while “technical sovereignty” enables customers to run SAP workloads using deployment options based on their individual needs - this applies to those operating in regulated industries, for example.
Sovereign cloud in the spotlight
Data sovereignty has become a recurring talking point on both sides of the Atlantic in recent years. In May 2024, industry analysts told ITPro that sovereign cloud services are now the “bare minimum” expected from European customers.
A key factor behind this growing demand is the array of stringent regulatory requirements introduced - or currently being introduced - in Europe. Naturally, providers have acted swiftly to meet this demand.
A host of industry heavyweights, including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Oracle, have all since launched dedicated sovereign cloud services for European customers.
Recent months have seen new concerns arise about data sovereignty, with research showing enterprises in the UK and EU both cited worries about US interference.
These concerns came after the Trump administration issued a memorandum in early 2025 pledging to defend American tech companies from “overseas extortion”.
In the wake of the move, Microsoft president Brad Smith said the tech giant would resort to legal action to protect EU customers from US demands to shut down services.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- SAP names Augusta Spinelli as new EMEA president
- Capgemini and SAP are teaming up with Mistral – here’s why
- SAP rolls out ‘Joule for Developers’ AI coding assistant
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Blackpoint Cyber and NinjaOne partner to bolster MSP cybersecurity
News The collaboration combines Blackpoint Cyber’s MDR expertise with NinjaOne’s automated endpoint management platform
-
OpenAI's Codex developer agent just got a big update
News The company continues to add new features and expand access for its AI coding agent
-
AWS says only Europeans will run its European Sovereign Cloud service
News The firm wants to reassure customers that sovereign really does mean sovereign
-
US companies dominate the European cloud market – regional players are left fighting for scraps
News Synergy data shows EU providers hold just 15% of the market despite rise in AI and drive for cloud sovereignty
-
Gestion du cloud avancée : Qu'est-ce que StreamOne® et comment la plateforme peut-elle représenter un avantage pour votre entreprise, aujourd'hui et dans le futur?
Sponsored Ne vous contentez pas d'acheter le cloud, maîtrisez-le. La plateforme StreamOne® de TD SYNNEX offre une puissante approche écosystème de la gestion avancée du cloud, dépassant largement les limites d'une marketplace classique...
-
Hybrid cloud has hit the mainstream – but firms are still confused about costs
News How do you know if it's a good investment if you don't have full spending visibility?
-
Turns out OpenAI is the customer behind Oracle's mysterious $30 billion cloud deal
News OpenAI has emerged as the company behind a $30 billion cloud deal with Oracle following several days of speculation.
-
Alibaba targets European cloud gains with new AI strategy
News Alibaba Cloud has launched a new suite of AI solutions as part of a strategy to foster closer ties with European enterprises.
-
Global cloud spending might be booming, but AWS is trailing Microsoft and Google
News AWS might be the industry leader by market share, but sluggish growth in Q1 was eclipsed by Microsoft and Google
-
Crayon targets mid-market gains with expanded Google Cloud partnership
News The collaboration will enable mid-market channel partners to deliver Google Cloud’s AI technologies and cloud solutions