Red Hat eyes automated cloud management gains with OpenShift 5 release

Red Hat has announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift 5, the latest version of its container platform, promising users “built-in operational intelligence” with new AI-powered features for hybrid cloud management.

Announced at KubeCon, OpenShift 5 has been “purpose built” to help streamline deployment of AI workloads, virtual machines (VMs), and containerized workloads.

According to Red Hat, OpenShift 5 boasts faster root-cause analysis capabilities, underpinned by new AI features. These will help identify and isolate anomalies, analyze log streams, and execute “supervised remediation” from directly within the console, the company said.

Automated update pre-checks will also analyze API compatibility and conduct risk assessments before execution.

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"Red Hat OpenShift 5 evolves the application platform to meet enterprise IT teams where they are, bringing built-in natural language interaction directly into day-to-day operations while delivering the strict multi-tenancy and sovereignty protections modern organizations require,” said Ashesh Badani, senior vice president and chief product officer at Red Hat.

“By introducing intelligent, context-aware guidance and a five-year predictable lifecycle, we are providing a transparent, reliable path for our customers to build, run and scale VMs, containers and agentic AI side-by-side with complete confidence across the hybrid cloud."

Red Hat added in a statement that the launch also marks a significant evolution for OpenShift Lightspeed, transforming the tool from a “conversational assistant to an agent” and providing users with more “proactive” troubleshooting capabilities.

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Red Hat unveiled OpenShift Lightspeed at its annual conference in Boston last year, giving users access to a range of new AI-powered features designed to simplify hybrid cloud management.

As ITPro reported in May this year, the company announced a sweeping update for Lightspeed, integrating new cost management features to improve cloud spending visibility.

Red Hat targets sovereignty and post-quantum gains

OpenShift 5 will also include new sovereignty-related guardrails and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) protections.

This includes new cryptographic protection for control plane communications against future quantum decryption threats, the company said. Multi-tenancy isolation will also help harden sensitive data environments alongside extended certificate management features.

The move by Red Hat comes in the wake of mounting calls for IT leaders to accelerate post-quantum security preparations.

Research from Sectigo in late October, for example, noted that organizations are increasingly moving to shorter SSL/TLS certificate lifespans, prompting a surge in post-quantum security investment.

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