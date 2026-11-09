Red Hat eyes automated cloud management gains with OpenShift 5 release
New AI automation features aim to bolster hybrid cloud management for Red Hat customers
Red Hat has announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift 5, the latest version of its container platform, promising users “built-in operational intelligence” with new AI-powered features for hybrid cloud management.
Announced at KubeCon, OpenShift 5 has been “purpose built” to help streamline deployment of AI workloads, virtual machines (VMs), and containerized workloads.
According to Red Hat, OpenShift 5 boasts faster root-cause analysis capabilities, underpinned by new AI features. These will help identify and isolate anomalies, analyze log streams, and execute “supervised remediation” from directly within the console, the company said.
Automated update pre-checks will also analyze API compatibility and conduct risk assessments before execution.
"Red Hat OpenShift 5 evolves the application platform to meet enterprise IT teams where they are, bringing built-in natural language interaction directly into day-to-day operations while delivering the strict multi-tenancy and sovereignty protections modern organizations require,” said Ashesh Badani, senior vice president and chief product officer at Red Hat.
“By introducing intelligent, context-aware guidance and a five-year predictable lifecycle, we are providing a transparent, reliable path for our customers to build, run and scale VMs, containers and agentic AI side-by-side with complete confidence across the hybrid cloud."
Red Hat added in a statement that the launch also marks a significant evolution for OpenShift Lightspeed, transforming the tool from a “conversational assistant to an agent” and providing users with more “proactive” troubleshooting capabilities.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
Red Hat unveiled OpenShift Lightspeed at its annual conference in Boston last year, giving users access to a range of new AI-powered features designed to simplify hybrid cloud management.
As ITPro reported in May this year, the company announced a sweeping update for Lightspeed, integrating new cost management features to improve cloud spending visibility.
Red Hat targets sovereignty and post-quantum gains
OpenShift 5 will also include new sovereignty-related guardrails and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) protections.
This includes new cryptographic protection for control plane communications against future quantum decryption threats, the company said. Multi-tenancy isolation will also help harden sensitive data environments alongside extended certificate management features.
The move by Red Hat comes in the wake of mounting calls for IT leaders to accelerate post-quantum security preparations.
Research from Sectigo in late October, for example, noted that organizations are increasingly moving to shorter SSL/TLS certificate lifespans, prompting a surge in post-quantum security investment.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
SonicWall issues fixes for seven vulnerabilities
News The vulnerability, which appears to have been exploited in the wild, comes alongside six others
-
Checkmarx names Kobi Sivilya as new chief information security officer
News Sivilya will oversee Checkmarx’s corporate security and IT functions as the security vendor targets further growth
-
Red Hat doubles down on data sovereignty with new features for OpenShift, Enterprise Linux, and more
News The company says new sovereignty capabilities will offer greater autonomy to IT decision-makers and service providers
-
Red Hat, Google Cloud eye legacy modernization gains with partnership expansion
News Red Hat wants to make it easier to migrate and modernize applications
-
Choosing the best path for virtualization
-
Hybrid cloud is complicated – Red Hat's new AI assistant wants to solve that
News The new assistant from Red Hat can draw upon a range of private and public AI models
-
Orange eyes cloud native gains with Red Hat deal
News Orange has signed a deal with Red Hat to enhance the underlying common telco cloud foundation for Orange International Networks.
-
T-Mobile dials up cloud efficiency drive with Red Hat OpenShift deal
News T-Mobile has selected Red Hat OpenShift to power its telco cloud as part of a push to streamline services.
-
Red Hat Enterprise Linux is coming to the Nutanix Cloud Platform — here’s what you need to know
News The Nutanix Cloud Platform will now leverage Red Hat Enterprise Linux for traditional operating system capabilities
-
Realize the full value of your hybrid cloud
Whitepaper An open hybrid cloud platform from IBM and Red Hat is a catalyst for innovation and business value