Hybrid cloud is complicated – Red Hat's new AI assistant wants to solve that
The new assistant from Red Hat can draw upon a range of private and public AI models
Red Hat has unveiled the launch of a new generative AI assistant aimed at helping enterprises streamline OpenShift environments.
Unveiled at the firm’s annual summit in Boston, Red Hat OpenShift Lightspeed will be available for users from June 2025, the company confirmed.
The AI assistant is designed to simplify application platform deployments in hybrid cloud environments. Rapid application delivery is a common friction point for enterprises, the company said, despite the crucial role this plays in driving customer experiences.
This is due to a combination of factors, Red Hat noted, including increasingly complex IT infrastructure and growing skills gaps for enterprises across a host of industries.
Indeed, analysis from IDC found that by 2026, more than 90% of organizations will experience significant challenges as a result of IT skills gaps, resulting in $5.5 trillion in losses due to product delays and loss of business due to impaired competitiveness.
“Delivering AI-enabled applications is a top priority for organizations around the globe, but many IT teams already struggle with the complexities associated with hybrid cloud computing, let alone bringing these intelligent applications to life,” said Mike Barrett, VP of hybrid platforms at Red Hat.
Red Hat believes its Lightspeed tool will help enterprises address the issue by essentially lowering the barrier of entry for IT professionals working with OpenShift.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
“Red Hat OpenShift Lightspeed helps flatten the learning curve for Red Hat OpenShift users, enabling novices to get started more quickly and more experienced users to maximize efficiencies on the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes,” Barrett added.
“With Red Hat OpenShift Lightspeed, organizations can improve their productivity, freeing up time and putting a greater focus on delivering innovation to their customers.”
How Red Hat OpenShift Lightspeed works
According to Red Hat, the new AI assistant will guide users through application deployments by providing “proactive, step-by-step, tailored assistance” directly within the OpenShift web console.
Throughout the deployment process, users of all experience levels will be able to draw upon the assistant using natural language queries. This could include questions about OpenShift specifically, troubleshooting queries, and prompts to investigate cluster resources.
“Users can easily share information from their environment to the chat window, allowing OpenShift Lightspeed to answer questions using real context,” the company said.
Enterprises also have the option to choose from a range of AI model providers based on their preferences or main provider. This includes OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, and IBM's watsonx, for example.
Private AI options hosted on Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI and OpenShift AI will also be available. The aim here is to provide users with “enhanced control and customization” based on their individual needs.
“This diverse compatibility ensures organizations can choose the AI models that best suit their specific needs and security requirements,” Red Hat said in a blog post.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux is coming to the Nutanix Cloud Platform
- The secret to Red Hat’s success: Trust, trust, and more trust
- Red Hat just made three big changes to its developer hub
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Microsoft wants your AI agents working together
News New fine-tuning features in Copilot Studio and multi-agent orchestration capabilities aim to simplify agentic AI deployments, according to Microsoft.
-
The public sector is bullish on agentic AI – but data readiness will be its undoing
News Nine-in-ten public sector organizations worldwide are planning to explore, pilot, or implement agentic AI in the next two to three years.
-
Orange eyes cloud native gains with Red Hat deal
News Orange has signed a deal with Red Hat to enhance the underlying common telco cloud foundation for Orange International Networks.
-
T-Mobile dials up cloud efficiency drive with Red Hat OpenShift deal
News T-Mobile has selected Red Hat OpenShift to power its telco cloud as part of a push to streamline services.
-
Red Hat Enterprise Linux is coming to the Nutanix Cloud Platform — here’s what you need to know
News The Nutanix Cloud Platform will now leverage Red Hat Enterprise Linux for traditional operating system capabilities
-
Realize the full value of your hybrid cloud
Whitepaper An open hybrid cloud platform from IBM and Red Hat is a catalyst for innovation and business value
-
Red Hat offers free hybrid cloud training to partners
News The company will be building its free curriculum throughout the year and believes the skills can be used to add significant value to partner offerings
-
Red Hat Kubernetes management update aims to boost hybrid cloud automation
News Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.3 also promises tighter integration with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
-
Red Hat launches OpenShift 4.8
News The updated Kubernetes platform will feature more dev tools and pipeline enhancements
-
Red Hat offers virtual machine admins a new migration toolkit
News The toolkit provides businesses with an easy way to transfer their virtualized infrastructure into OpenShift