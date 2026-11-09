Checkmarx names Kobi Sivilya as new chief information security officer

Agentic application security specialist Checkmarx has announced the appointment of Kobi Sivilya as chief information security officer (CISO) and chief information officer (CIO) .

The dual role will see Sivilya lead the company’s security, IT, and business applications as it looks to strengthen its global operations and continue its growth journey.

An experienced industry executive, he joins the business from Outbrain, where he led the firm’s security and enterprise functions as CISO and vice president of IT.

Previously, he has also served as vice president of security engineering at Fireblocks, where he was responsible for overseeing security engineering for a blockchain platform designed to protect digital assets for financial institutions in a high-threat environment.

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“Kobi brings more than 20 years of experience across cybersecurity and technology, with deep security expertise and practical IT leadership,” said Checkmarx CEO Sandeep Johri, in an announcement.

“AI is changing how software gets built and attacked, and we need his leadership to keep Checkmarx secure as we protect our customers.”

Israel-headquartered Checkmarx specializes in helping organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities in their applications and software development processes.

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The cybersecurity vendor’s Checkmarx One platform combines threat intelligence with AI to detect and prioritize security threats, with Checkmarx Assist agents working to prevent, prioritize, and fix vulnerabilities across businesses’ software and AI supply chains.

Checkmarx expansion continues

As the vendor looks to continue expanding its market presence, Sivilya will lead its corporate security and IT functions, taking responsibility for aligning security, IT, and business applications with strategic priorities.

Checkmarx said its new CISO and CIO will also work to advance its mission to strengthen security across modern application development.

Commenting on his new role, Sivilya underlined the importance of ensuring Checkmarx’s internal IT and security strategy is aligned with industry demands as AI continues to transform the software development landscape.

“As AI accelerates software development, organizations need technology and security capabilities that can evolve alongside it,” said Kobi Sivilya, CISO and CIO at Checkmarx.

“My focus will be on ensuring our internal technology and security functions support the way our teams work today while positioning the business to adapt to what comes next.”

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