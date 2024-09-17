Dreamforce 2024 live: All the news and updates as they happen
ITPro is live on the ground at Dreamforce 2024 in San Francisco this week - keep tabs on all the news, updates, and announcements in our rolling coverage
Welcome to ITPro's coverage of Dreamforce 2024, live from San Francisco. We’ll be on the ground with rolling coverage of the annual Salesforce conference all week, providing updates on all the news and announcements as they come in.
We’ve got a packed agenda ahead of us this week, with the opening keynote session commencing at 9am PST (5pm UK) this morning.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff will be kicking things off with an update on all the goings on at the company over the last year - and there’s certainly been no shortage of news at the CRM giant.
First on the agenda for Benioff will likely be a deep dive into the launch of AgentForce, a new service which enables enterprises to create customizable, autonomous AI agents,
Wouldn't be Dreamforce without some chilled music before the opening keynote. The conference hall is filling up rapidly now - what was a steady flow is now a torrent here at the Moscone Center.
Even the queue for pictures with the Einstein mascot is at least 30 people.
It feels like a lifetime since Dreamforce 2023. Last year's conference took place during while generative AI was still very much in its 'non-starter' period. Concerns over hallucinations, data privacy, and security were rampant.
One year on, and these concerns are still lingering, but we're seeing adoption rates accelerate and investment surging.
With under two hours to go until the opening keynote here at Dreamforce 2024, catch up on our roundup of last year's conference.
Things are picking up now at the Moscone Center - a steady flow of attendees making their way into the conference
As mentioned, Salesforce clearly wanted a head start in raising the hype around AgentForce ahead of the opening keynote. Last week's press briefing was a lively affair, but there was one key talking point that stood out.
Klarna, which is making a name for itself banging the generative AI drum of late, recently revealed it had cut ties with Workday and Salesforce in a bid to cut down SaaS spending.
It's a bold move, but one that CEO Marc Benioff seemed rather perplexed at. You can read all about what's going on there below.
• Marc Benioff questions Klarna CEO's move to scrap Workday, Salesforce in SaaS ‘consolidation’ drive
Arriving in San Francisco yesterday was an interesting experience to say the least. The city is absolutely awash with thousands of attendees. Every second person on the street seems to have a lanyard on - myself included.
With the conference held at the Moscone Center, it really feels like the heart of the city is just all-in on Salesforce.
AgentForce was announced ahead of Dreamforce this week, with the company clearly aiming to raise interest around the new service. You can read more about how this could benefit customers and Salesforce's approach in our Dreamforce 2024 preview below.
• Salesforce wants to show what Salesforce wants to show what “AI was always meant to be”
It's been just over a year since Dreamforce 2023, during which Salesforce staked its claim in the brewing generative AI race. Since then, there's been no shortage of activity at the CRM giant and the broader global technology space.
Major industry players have invested upwards of $300 billion in developing generative AI services, solutions, and tools, but there are still some lingering concerns around whether these are delivering tangible business impact for customers.
Salesforce has made no secret of its activities in this domain, and has been keen to emphasize the benefits delivered by its Einstein Copilot service, for example. But Salesforce has a renewed focus this year in the form of AgentForce.
Enabling customers to create customizable AI agents that operate autonomously in the background of an enterprise's day to day running could be a game changer. In a press briefing ahead of Dreamforce 2024 last week, CEO Marc Benioff suggested the launch of AgentForce represents somewhat of a natural evolution in the generative AI race.
Enterprises have been bombarded with intuitive, powerful tools and services, but the adoption of these can be tricky. With AgentForce.
