Dreamforce 2024 live: All the news and updates as they happen

Wouldn't be Dreamforce without some chilled music before the opening keynote. The conference hall is filling up rapidly now - what was a steady flow is now a torrent here at the Moscone Center. Even the queue for pictures with the Einstein mascot is at least 30 people. (Image credit: Ross Kelly/ITPro)

It feels like a lifetime since Dreamforce 2023. Last year's conference took place during while generative AI was still very much in its 'non-starter' period. Concerns over hallucinations, data privacy, and security were rampant. One year on, and these concerns are still lingering, but we're seeing adoption rates accelerate and investment surging. With under two hours to go until the opening keynote here at Dreamforce 2024, catch up on our roundup of last year's conference. • AI, hallucinations and Foo Fighters at Dreamforce 2023

Things are picking up now at the Moscone Center - a steady flow of attendees making their way into the conference (Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, Salesforce clearly wanted a head start in raising the hype around AgentForce ahead of the opening keynote. Last week's press briefing was a lively affair, but there was one key talking point that stood out. Klarna, which is making a name for itself banging the generative AI drum of late, recently revealed it had cut ties with Workday and Salesforce in a bid to cut down SaaS spending. It's a bold move, but one that CEO Marc Benioff seemed rather perplexed at. You can read all about what's going on there below. • Marc Benioff questions Klarna CEO's move to scrap Workday, Salesforce in SaaS ‘consolidation’ drive

Arriving in San Francisco yesterday was an interesting experience to say the least. The city is absolutely awash with thousands of attendees. Every second person on the street seems to have a lanyard on - myself included. With the conference held at the Moscone Center, it really feels like the heart of the city is just all-in on Salesforce.

AgentForce was announced ahead of Dreamforce this week, with the company clearly aiming to raise interest around the new service. You can read more about how this could benefit customers and Salesforce's approach in our Dreamforce 2024 preview below. • Salesforce wants to show what "AI was always meant to be"