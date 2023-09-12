Dreamforce 2023: All the day-one announcements

Refresh

Salesforce is very conscious of how it's using generative AI, how this will benefit customers, but also how this might have a negative impact. Refreshing to hear this from Benioff. Many tech leaders have shrugged off the issue of trust and safety in recent months, but he's vocal on this.

Generative AI is a source of huge excitement across the global tech industry, but there are challenges. There are risks, and it's important to acknowledge this. "We have to start thinking about what we're doing with this technology," Benioff says.

We're onto AI now. We're in the midst of a revolution, Benioff says. It's changing the way we work, it's changing industries, and it's changing Salesforce's future outlook and approach. (Image credit: ITPro/Ross Kelly)

"That makes Salesforce in an unprecedented position in San Francisco. We've given more than $100 million to hospitals and to public schools. We're very proud of that at Salesforce," he says. "We hope this inspires you not just to make a great product, but to improve the world, to use your technology and leadership to make the world a better place."

This growth is impressive and has been underpinned by a sharp focus on the company's values. Salesforce has invested millions in supporting non-profits, public schools, and charities across the United States and abroad. Huge impact.

Salesforce is absolutely flying, Benioff says. The third-biggest software company in the world at present, except in Japan. In Japan it's the second-biggest. The company has had an exceptional year so far despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, exceeding expectations in recent earnings reports and growing revenue. (Image credit: ITPro/Ross Kelly)

This is the most sustainable Dreamforce ever. More than 5,000 square feet of biodegradable signage, 10 million gallons of water conserved, and 100% compostable packaging. (Image credit: ITPro/Ross Kelly)

"We have a fantastic Dreamforce put together for you. It's incredible who's showing up for you. We usually have visionaries and entertainers, but a new chapter has opened in AI this year." Benioff isn't just bigging this up. The guest speaker list is a roster of some of the world's most impactful innovators and tech leaders. Sam Altman, arguably, the pick of the bunch.

Here we go. Marc Benioff has arrived. A rather subdued arrival, admittedly. For a moment nobody seemed to know where exactly he was. But he's on the stage now and we are ready to go today. (Image credit: ITPro/Ross Kelly)

Not long until Marc Benioff joins us. But before then we're getting some live music from Dave Matthews. Good vibes at Dreamforce this morning.

BIT works closely with Salesforce to support its members and to engage with employers across the US to help organizations tap into one of the most under-utilized workforce demographics in the country.

Mike Hess is the first trailblazer up on stage this morning. A truly inspirational story. Mike lost his eyesight in his early 20s, but didn't let this hold him back. Mike founded the Blind Institute of Technology to help people with disabilities across the United States. A rapturous applause for Mike as he joins Leah on the stage here at Dreamforce. (Image credit: ITPro/Ross Kelly)

A touching moment of remembrance for the people of Maui this morning ahead of the keynote session.

There are a lot of newcomers to Dreamforce this year. A significant portion of the crowd just stood up to show they're a newbie. A real statement on the popularity of the conference and how it's positioning itself as the leading AI event.

Salesforce "doesn't do basic", McGowan-Hare says. This year at Dreamforce the company is kicking things up a notch. "We are now the biggest AI event." (Image credit: ITPro/Ross Kelly)

Leah McGowen-Hare, SVP for the Trailblazer community, is up on stage first today with a few comments to kick things off at Dreamforce 2023.

While we're waiting for the keynote to begin, why not check out some of our coverage of Dreamforce announcements so far? Salesforce has already unveiled a raft of new product announcements, including the launch of the Einstein Copilot assistant and an extension to its partnership with Google Workspace. You can find these here: • Salesforce and Google confirm Workspace integration in partnership extension • Salesforce launches Einstein Copilot in sweeping update to AI assistant