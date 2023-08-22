Create in VR: The beginner's guide

Five creative challenges VR can help you solve

A whitepaper from Meta discussing Five creative challenges VR can help you solve
The ability to create and innovate is essential for companies to grow and stay ahead of the competition. But companies bringing new product to market or working in industries like architecture, engineering and construction face a variety of complex challenges that need creative solutions.

Tight budgets mean creative teams can’t afford to waste materials, and pressure to deliver quickly can hinder creative flow. Then there’s the logistics of creating and designing when teams are distributed around the country, or even the globe.

One solution to these problems could be virtual reality (VR). It can transform every part of the design process for research and development teams.

