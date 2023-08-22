Meet in VR: The beginner's guide
Seven meeting challenges VR can help you solve
Meetings have become more challenging in the age of hybrid and remote working when, increasingly, teams aren’t in the same place at the same time.
Immersive meetings are a giant step up from traditional video calls. Meeting in a virtual office allows people to feel truly present with each other even if they’re on opposite sides of the world. That makes collaboration feel more effortless, which fuels better outcomes. To put it another way: Virtual meetings help teams see eye-to-eye even when they can’t be face-to-face.
This paper reinforces how meetings and interactions among employees are vital to creating a sense of togetherness, and with the diminished possibility of meeting in person, immersive meetings in virtual offices - thanks to Virtual Reality - are enabling effortless communication.
Download today and find out more.
Provided by Meta
Get the ITPro Newsletter
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
By ITPro
Resources
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to ITPro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.