Virtual reality for work: The ultimate guide

Since the pandemic, more and more organizations have turned to technology, to not only transform the way they do business, but also to enable them to keep operating.

This eBook examines how Virtual Reality (VR) has helped teams stay connected since the shift to hybrid work, bringing employees back together in one place, with the potential for even more new ways of working.

What are the benefits of VR?

Immersive experience

Avatars with facial expressions which makes conversation feel natural

Fully engaged participants

Customized work environment.

Virtual reality is a game changer because its collaborative features eliminates creative silos. From the ability to walk clients through creative concepts to making your product design team more agile, applications for this technology are endless.

Download this whitepaper to learn how leading companies like PepsiCo are using VR to overcome their business challenges.

Provided by Meta