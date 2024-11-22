AI PCs not yet understood well enough to deliver full benefits, study suggests

AI PCs aren’t yet living up to their full potential for users owing to inadequate AI education, a new study from Intel has revealed.

Intel found that users who own an AI PC , devices containing dedicated AI hardware like a neural processing unit (NPU) spend longer on computer-based chores than those with regular desktop PCs or laptops .

These chores were identified by the firm as tasks such as coding or analyzing data , with the delays credited in part to the time users had to spend learning how best to communicate with AI tools.

Intel said this points to the persistent need for better AI skills , including training on AI implementation and usage.

Intel found that consumers who own an AI PC spend longer on computer-based chores, identified by the firm as tasks such as coding or analyzing data, than those with regular desktop PCs or laptops . This was in part due to time users had to spend learning how best to communicate with AI tools.

Intel said this points to the persistent need for better AI skills , including training on AI implementation and usage.

The report found that 86% of respondents had never heard of or used an AI PC, and negative conceptions of AI PCs were prevalent among those surveyed.

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Many users also spend a long time working out how best to communicate with AI tools to get the best response or the desired answer, the report added.

The survey found that 86% of respondents had never heard of or used an AI PC, and negative conceptions of AI PCs were prevalent among those surveyed.

Many users also spend a long time working out how best to communicate with AI tools to get the best response or the desired answer, the report added.

Intel’s survey fielded responses from 6,000 people across the UK, France, and Germany aged 18 and above, with a mixture of personal and professional users involved.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: AWS) Use the power of the cloud to innovate

Almost half (49%) of UK respondents expressed a belief that AI PCs are a gimmick, compared with 44% in France and 39% in Germany. 53% of those surveyed believe AI PCs are only for either creatives or technical professionals.

A large majority (86%) of respondents also registered their concern about the privacy and security of their data when using an AI PC, with almost a fifth (17%) indicating worries that AI PCs are neither secure nor regulated.

“Despite their game-changing potential, our research uncovered a significant awareness and understanding gap on AI PCs,” Intel said.

“Organizations providing AI-assisted products must offer greater education in order to truly showcase the potential of ‘everyday AI,’” it added.

Intel hammered home its commitment to AI PCs at the latter end of 2023 when CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted AI PCs would be “the star of the show” the following year. Since then, there’s been plenty of noise throughout the industry.

While 2024 was sold as the year of the AI PC, analysts have disagreed . Research from Forrester suggested that 2025 will more likely be the year when the industry sees widespread adoption.