AI PCs will ‘become the norm’ by 2029 as enterprise and consumer demand surges

AI PCs are expected to make up a significant portion of the total PC market by the end of 2025, according to new research from Gartner.

Analysis from the consultancy shows AI-powered devices will account for 31% of the global market by the end of this year, with total shipments expected to reach over 77 million units.

This growth rate is projected to continue well into 2026, Gartner noted, with 143 million units shipped and AI PCs expected to command a 55% share of the overall PC market.

“By 2029, AI PCs will become the norm,” Gartner said.

Challenges are expected, however. Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner, said while AI PCs are “reshaping the market” their adoption has slowed slightly due to tariffs and “pauses in PC buying caused by market uncertainty”.

“Nevertheless, users will invest in AI PCs to ensure they are prepared for the growing integration of AI at the edge,” he added.

Enterprise and consumer demand is ramping up

Notably, a divide is emerging between consumer and enterprise preferences on AI PCs, Gartner found.

“Their decision primarily revolves around the choice of AI PC processor platform,” the consultancy said. Gartner forecasts that Arm-based laptops, for example, will command a larger share of the consumer market due to application compatibility challenges.

In the business segment, however, decision-makers typically prefer x86 on Windows, which is projected to account for 71% of the AI laptop market in enterprise domains this year.

Software availability and customization is also a key factor in purchasing decisions, Gartner revealed, which is prompting a rethink among vendors in terms of integration.

By the end of 2026, 40% of software vendors are expected to “prioritize investment in AI capabilities” directly on devices, marking a huge increase from just 2% in 2024.

“The future of AI PCs is in customization,” Atwal commented. “It lets users configure their devices with the apps, features and functions they want. The more users interact with a vendor’s AI PC, the better the vendor understands them, allowing for ongoing improvements and stronger brand loyalty.”

The AI PC goldrush continues

AI PCs have become a key focus for device manufacturers over the last two-and-a-half years, representing a route out of sluggish post-pandemic sales. Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said AI PCs would be the “star of the show” in 2024 .

While this didn’t quite materialize, more recent research shows pending device refresh cycles, combined with Windows 10 end of life in October this year, means enterprise interest is ramping up.

Analysis from IDC in March 2025 found eight-in-ten IT decision makers plan to invest in AI PCs this year, with the consultancy projecting that these devices will represent 93% of the market by 2028.

IT decision makers are excited at the prospect of equipping staff with AI-powered devices, the study noted.

Eight-in-ten also believe they will have a positive impact on employee efficiency, for example, with on-device AI capabilities helping to eliminate repetitive tasks and drive productivity.

