Wasabi has big plans for its EMEA Partner Program in 2026

Wasabi Technologies has cut the ribbon on the latest iteration of its EMEA Partner Program for 2026, as the cloud storage provider looks to drive further growth across the European channel.

The refresh aims to equip partners for the next wave of cloud adoption as AI workloads and data volumes continue to gather pace.

Following the move, partners now have access to a new Systems Integrator Program for improved solution delivery, new AI-ready storage offerings, as well as a host of tools, certifications, and incentives.

In an announcement, Wasabi said it is also enhancing its channel-centric strategy in EMEA by actively recruiting new partners in the Nordic, Benelux, and Southern Europe regions.

“Europe is entering a new era of data growth as AI projects mature, and our partners are on the front line of that transformation,” explained Kevin Dunn, Wasabi’s vice president and general manager for EMEA.

“Our evolved partner programme puts simplicity, profitability, and scalability at the core—whether it’s helping customers dissolve data silos to successfully run AI models, manage operational resilience, or modernize backup.”

Wasabi eyes new partner benefits

The introduction of the new Systems Integrator Program will help partners address complex and changing customer needs as AI transforms the security landscape, according to Wasabi.

This initiative equips partners with a range of technical tools, as well as bespoke marketing and enablement materials, to help deliver solutions across AI, physical security, and cyber resilience with “predictable” pricing options and high-performance cloud storage.

The vendor’s EMEA channel refresh also includes new AI-ready storage solutions capable of handling performance-intensive workloads, with partner margins that aim to drive profitability in competitive markets.

Meanwhile, sales and technical teams have access to hands-on enablement and Wasabi certifications, alongside co-marketing materials, dedicated account support, and incentives.

“We’re giving partners not just the technology, but the training, incentives, and margin to thrive in this fast-moving market,” Dunn added.

Wasabi’s cloud storage offering aims to provide organizations with an alternative to hyperscale cloud providers, offering a predictable and high-performance solution without the burden of hidden fees, complex tiers, or vendor lock-in.

Since the launch of its cloud storage platform in 2017, the firm has found success through its expanding ecosystem of independent cloud application partners, which includes GmbH, Waterstons, Autodata, and Dynamips.

