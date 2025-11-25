Wasabi has big plans for its EMEA Partner Program in 2026

The cloud storage vendor’s new-look channel initiative includes a new Systems Integrator Program

Wasabi Technologies logo and branding pictured on a white background.
(Image credit: Wasabi Technologies)
Daniel Todd's avatar
By
published
in News

Wasabi Technologies has cut the ribbon on the latest iteration of its EMEA Partner Program for 2026, as the cloud storage provider looks to drive further growth across the European channel.

The refresh aims to equip partners for the next wave of cloud adoption as AI workloads and data volumes continue to gather pace.

Following the move, partners now have access to a new Systems Integrator Program for improved solution delivery, new AI-ready storage offerings, as well as a host of tools, certifications, and incentives.

In an announcement, Wasabi said it is also enhancing its channel-centric strategy in EMEA by actively recruiting new partners in the Nordic, Benelux, and Southern Europe regions.

“Europe is entering a new era of data growth as AI projects mature, and our partners are on the front line of that transformation,” explained Kevin Dunn, Wasabi’s vice president and general manager for EMEA.

“Our evolved partner programme puts simplicity, profitability, and scalability at the core—whether it’s helping customers dissolve data silos to successfully run AI models, manage operational resilience, or modernize backup.”

Wasabi eyes new partner benefits

The introduction of the new Systems Integrator Program will help partners address complex and changing customer needs as AI transforms the security landscape, according to Wasabi.

This initiative equips partners with a range of technical tools, as well as bespoke marketing and enablement materials, to help deliver solutions across AI, physical security, and cyber resilience with “predictable” pricing options and high-performance cloud storage.

The vendor’s EMEA channel refresh also includes new AI-ready storage solutions capable of handling performance-intensive workloads, with partner margins that aim to drive profitability in competitive markets.

Meanwhile, sales and technical teams have access to hands-on enablement and Wasabi certifications, alongside co-marketing materials, dedicated account support, and incentives.

“We’re giving partners not just the technology, but the training, incentives, and margin to thrive in this fast-moving market,” Dunn added.

“We’re giving partners not just the technology, but the training, incentives, and margin to thrive in this fast-moving market,” Dunn added.

Wasabi’s cloud storage offering aims to provide organizations with an alternative to hyperscale cloud providers, offering a predictable and high-performance solution without the burden of hidden fees, complex tiers, or vendor lock-in.

Since the launch of its cloud storage platform in 2017, the firm has found success through its expanding ecosystem of independent cloud application partners, which includes GmbH, Waterstons, Autodata, and Dynamips.

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

MORE FROM CHANNELPRO

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸