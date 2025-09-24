Seagate and Acronis are teaming up to drive MSP storage capabilities
Acronis will incorporate Seagate’s Lyve Cloud Object Storage into its archival storage offerings to help MSPs meet AI-driven data demands
Data storage specialist Seagate has announced a new strategic partnership with cybersecurity vendor Acronis to help MSPs meet modern AI-driven storage needs.
The alliance will focus on equipping MSPs and global enterprises with secure and scalable archival storage solutions as AI adoption continues to drive rapid data growth across industries.
The two companies will work together to deliver Acronis Archival Storage, integrated with the Acronis platform, which is designed for infrequently accessed data and offers long-term, secure, and S3-combatible storage under a predictable cost model.
This collaboration will see Acronis incorporate Seagate’s S3-compatible Lyve Cloud Object Storage platform into its offerings, bringing a host of enterprise-grade security features such as encryption of data in-transit and at-rest, role-based access control, identity and access management, and immutability options.
In an announcement, Seagate said this combination will enable MSPs to provide customers with “seamless, cost-effective, and compliant storage” capable of handling the demands of modern AI-driven environments.
“Acronis has been at the forefront of delivering innovative cybersecurity and backup solutions, including secure data management capabilities for hybrid cloud environments,” commented Melyssa Banda, SVP of Edge Storage and Services at Seagate.
“By joining forces, Seagate and Acronis can leverage our combined global reach to deliver the highly secure storage solutions that the new frontier of AI requires—empowering enterprises to better protect their data from cloud to edge to endpoint.”
The pair said the new combined solution focuses on the needs of MSPs and IT leaders in highly regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, legal, utilities, and public administration.
MSPs can leverage the offering to address the needs of organizations that are required to retain large volumes of infrequently accessed data for years at a time, while ensuring and maintaining regulatory compliance.
Commenting on the partnership, Acronis president Gaidar Magdanurov said Seagate’s expertise in mass-capacity storage “perfectly aligns” with Acronis’ goal to offer MSPs solutions that prioritize security, compliance, and cost control.
"With over 60% of organizations managing over 1 PB of data, archival storage is a necessary solution to keep storage costs manageable,” he explained.
“Our partners will be able to address the rapidly growing demand for long-term storage of data, and address compliance, legal, and security requirements of their customers."
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
