Motorola's new premium smartphone is a melting pot of camera innovation

Motorola has expanded its smartphone portfolio with new devices at CES that include a premium model with four 50MP camera lenses.

The Motorola Signature is described as the company's most "refined smartphone to date", and will stand out in the crowd with its quad 50MP camera system. To put this in perspective, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra only has two 50MP cameras (it also features a 200MP main lens and a 10MP telephoto one).

However, it isn't just another phone with lots of cameras. For Mauricio Moisés, the senior manager of product for Motorola, the Signature is the result of close collaboration with companies like Qualcomm, Sony, and Instagram. It is a melting pot of technologies designed to make a smartphone tailored to its most popular use case: social media.

"We're trying to deliver an experience that is a no-brainer for everyone to understand," Moisés told ITPro.

"To talk about quality, resolution is just one pillar. We need Qualcomm's support; we need Sony sensors. So resolution is only one of the pillars. But to deliver massive and impressive camera quality, we need to be good in all aspects, so the higher the resolution, the more detail we can preserve in an image."

These same rule applies to sensors. The aim is to try and preserve as much as possible so that you get an image as close to reality. That's why the resolution is super important, according to Moisés.

"When you see the details, it makes the difference," he added.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The main sensor from Sony is the largest Motorola has ever used, and it plays a key role in defining what is good and what needs to be improved. The partnership with Instagram, meanwhile, is about minimizing loss of quality from smartphone to platform.

"We just want people to point and shoot; the heavy lifting is on us," Moisés explained. "And thanks to this partnership with Instagram, the heavy lifting is on both sides. So we just open the camera, and it doesn't matter if you use your camera app or the Instagram camera directly, the results preserve the same image quality."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

ITPro had some hands-on time with the Motorola Signature at CES, testing out its camera system. And its point-and-shoot capabilities were very impressive. As were the telephoto and selfie lenses.

For video, we found it to be slightly jumpy, particularly if there is light in the frame, although that can be fixed with the Pro mode.

Alongside the Signature, Motorola has also unveiled a new Razr Fold with an expansive 8.1in display, the same quad camera system as the Signature, and a Motorola Qira – a new AI assistant that works across both Lenovo and Motorola devices.