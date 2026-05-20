Microsoft reveals Surface Pro and Surface Laptop for Business with Intel Core Ultra 3 series processors

Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of Surface for Business devices, with three models of the Surface Laptop and a new 13in Surface Pro.

Each model will come with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, with the option to upgrade to the Intel Core Ultra X7. However, models featuring the Snapdragon X2 will also be available later in the year.

"Whether your teams are in the boardroom, at a customer site, or working from anywhere, these AI PCs are built to perform at the speed of business," Nancie Gaskill, vice president of Microsoft's Surface Business, wrote in a blog post.

The Intel Core Ultra Series 3 architecture promises significant improvements for the new business range. Indeed. Microsoft highlights a "meaningful" leap in graphics performance. Compared to the M5 MacBook Air, Microsoft says it offers up to 35% more graphics performance. It's also more than 90% faster in terms of performance compared to the 2022 Laptop 5. Though that is based on configurations with the Intel Core Ultra X7.

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Surface Pro for Business

There is only one model of Surface Pro for Business, a 13in 2-in-1 with all the usual features and accessories. It starts at $1,949.99 and is already available in select markets. There's also a 5G option.

Microsoft's Pro model is for those who want the flexibility of a tablet, while still maintaining laptop-level performance. The downside here is that the various parts of it are sold separately. So the stylus and the adjustable stand and detachable keyboard – which allow users to switch between tablet, laptop, and presentation modes – are an extra cost.

Historically, this has been the most popular model within the Surface range and arguably one of the best business tablets available. Though at face value, there doesn't appear to be a significant change or update beyond more power and further AI capabilities.

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"From analyzing complex information to presenting to customers or creating content on the go, the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 GPU enables work to move in real time, delivering the sustained, fluid performance leaders expect from a premium business PC, without compromising mobility, battery life or security," Gaskill wrote in the blog.

Surface Laptop for Business

(Image credit: Microsoft/Future)

There does appear to be more upgrades on the Sureface Laptop; Starting with an all-new 13in model, which is the most "portable" it has ever been, according to Microsoft. This is already available in select markets in 16GB and 24GB configurations – starting at $1,499 – though there will be an 8GB model available later in 2026 that's $200 cheaper ($1,2999).

More traditional 13.8in and 15in models are also available, though these are much more expensive, starting at $1,949.99. All models of Surface Laptop for Business will feature haptic touchpads and touchscreens, though there are additional features to opt for, such as an anti-glare display and an integrated privacy screen.