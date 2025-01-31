Microsoft targets enterprises with new Intel-powered Surface devices – but they come with a hefty price tag

Microsoft has launched new iterations of its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 devices powered by Intel chips, targeting industry users with a premium price tag to match.

The laptops will feature Intel Core Ultra processors from the chipmaker’s latest generation Lunar Lake architecture that boasts improved AI performance and efficiency over Meteor Lake.

The Surface Laptop 7 will be available in the usual 13.8in and 15in models with the option of either Core 5 or 7 Ultra chips.

The base unit, starting at $1,499.99 ($500 above the Qualcomm version) will come with 16GB of RAM (configurable up to 32GB) and a 256GB SSD, with increased storage options available up to 1TB.

Like its Qualcomm predecessor, the Intel version features two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, the Surface Connect charging port, and a headphone jack, but does offer an improved USB A 3.2 port instead of the Qualcomm version’s USB A 3.1 option.

The business-focused Surface Laptop 7 will also feature an optional smart card reader in specific markets, useful for identity verification.

The Surface Pro 11, also starting $500 above its ARM-based predecessor at $1,499.99 , will also allow for a range of configurations using either the Core Ultra 5 or 7 chips, and up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The 13in screen will be available as an LCD or OLED panel, both options identical to those offered on the Qualcomm version.

Connectivity is exactly the same on the new Surface Pro 11, with two USB C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a Surface Connect charger, as well as a NFC reader to support security keys, but as with the previous version there is no 3.5mm headphone jack unfortunately.

Both the Surface Laptop 7 and Pro 11 will be available on 18 February 2025.

New Microsoft Surface range comes at a price

Microsoft is explicitly targeting enterprise users with its new Intel-powered Surface range, with both the Surface Laptop 7 and Pro 11 labeled ‘for business’ on Microsoft’s website.

This is reflected in the device’s hefty price tag, both priced $500 above than their Qualcomm-based counterparts, as well as business-focused the optional extras including a smart card reader on the Surface Laptop and a new USB 4 dock that will also be available on 18 February.

The Lunar Lake devices are aimed at providing businesses with efficient AI-oriented performance driven by their onboard NPUs, and are ready for what Microsoft is betting will be a new era of Copilot Plus devices used in the enterprise.

Microsoft says the Intel-powered Surface Laptop 7 will offer competitive battery life of up to 14 hours on its 15in model and 12 on its 13in variant, which is not far off the benchmark set by the Qualcomm version.

As Copilot+ PCs they will have access to Microsoft’s latest range of AI-enhanced features such as AI-powered universal search and the much maligned Recall feature.

These two new ‘Surface Copilot Plus PCs for Business’ will arrive just ahead of the end of support deadline for Windows 10, set for October 14th.With this in mind, Microsoft looks to be positioning the new range as the ideal upgrade for enterprises looking to make the switch to Windows 11.