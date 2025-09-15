Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's prediction about AI in software development is nowhere nearly to becoming a reality
Enterprises are using more AI-generated code, but Amodei's prediction of an industry-wide transformation hasn't yet materialized
In March this year, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei claimed AI would be writing 90% of code previously churned out by software developers within just six months.
“I think we’ll be there in three to six months – where AI is writing 90% of the code,” he said, per reports from Business Insider. “And then in 12 months, we may be in a world where AI is writing essentially all of the code.”
Amodei is by no means the first – or likely last – industry figure to tout the long-term potential of AI in software development. Indeed, the technology is taking the industry by storm, with developers and engineers adopting AI coding tools en masse.
However, having passed the six-month mark, Amodei’s bold prediction hasn’t quite come to fruition – but there are clear signs the technology is gaining traction on this front.
Naturally, gauging exactly how much code is written by AI across a range of industries would be extremely challenging. Big tech companies have been keen to highlight their own gains on this front, though.
In November 2024, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed more than 25% of the company’s internal source code was AI-generated. This has likely grown since then.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella one-upped his Google counterpart in April when he confirmed around 30% of the tech giant’s code was written by AI. Nadella’s comments came during a fireside chat with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at LlamaCon.
“I’d say maybe 20%, 30% of the code that is inside of our repos today and some of our projects are probably all written by software,” Nadella told Zuckerberg at the time.
Big tech execs have developers sweating
It goes without saying that comments from big industry figures like Amodei et al have had software developers sweating in recent months.
Late last year, Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff suggested the company might not hire any software engineers due to the rise of agentic AI, while Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan he also believes AI will replace engineers.
Comments like these have prompted concerns over the future of the profession and sparked discussions about whether developers will one day be rendered obsolete by the technology they’ve helped build.
For entry-level developers fresh out of college, the situation appears even more concerning, according to Amodei. The Anthropic chief exec told Axios earlier this year the technology will severely impact entry-level roles across a variety of professions.
Don’t believe the hype on AI coding
There are two problems with these types of predictions, however. First and foremost, developers of these solutions have a vested interest in hyping up their products – an issue we’ve highlighted repeatedly.
Secondly, much of the data out there at present doesn’t paint quite as dire a picture for developers as many would have you believe. Stack Overflow’s 2025 Developer Survey shows that practitioners are flocking to AI solutions and intend to ramp up their use of these tools in the year ahead.
Crucially, however, a significant number (46%) of developers “don’t trust the accuracy” of AI outputs and nearly two thirds (61.7%) revealed they have ethical and security-related concerns about AI-generated code.
Research from Fastly also shows that developers frequently find themselves manually fixing AI-generated code. The time spent carrying out fixes essentially offsets the time saved by using the tools, Fastly noted.
A similar study from Google itself even found many enterprises are concerned about AI-generated code quality, despite the company lauding its own gains on this front.
With this in mind, Amodei’s prediction on the scale of AI-generated code doesn’t quite add up yet. The aforementioned Google study did note that concerns over AI-generated code were dissipating, and alternative research does point to an influx of AI code – albeit on a scale far lower than what Amodei expected by this point.
Around 42% of developers admitted to having AI-filled codebases, according to recent analysis from Cloudsmith. Once again, trust and security concerns were major talking points.
Only 20% of developers said they trust AI-generated code “completely”, the study found.
