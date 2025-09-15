Veracode bolsters leadership team for next growth chapter

Veracode has announced the appointments of Anthony Barkley as chief strategy officer (CSO) and Diana Bushard as general counsel, as the application security risk specialist looks to embark on its next phase of growth.

The vendor said the double hire reinforces its commitment to helping organizations navigate the increasingly complex digital landscape, as well as maintaining its standing in the application security market.

In an announcement, Veracode CEO Brian Roche described the appointments as a “pivotal moment” for the company as it doubles down on its mission to secure modern software development.

“Anthony brings a unique mix of technical expertise and commercial acumen, with an impressive track record of strategic execution—invaluable attributes for Veracode’s continued success,” he explained.

In addition to Barkley’s ability to connect with customers and drive measurable results, Roche said seasoned legal executive Diana Bushard’s 20 years’ of global experience and risk strategy know-how will further strengthen Veracode’s future prospects.

“Similarly, Diana’s deep expertise in corporate governance, M&A, and commercial transactions will be instrumental in shaping a scalable, ethical, and resilient organization aligned with Veracode’s long-term vision,” he added.

A seasoned industry veteran, Barkley began his career alongside Veracode founder, Chris Wysopal, during the era of ethical hacking and application security, through positions at @Stake and Symantec.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Later, he moved onto senior sales leadership roles at Pivotal, VMWare, and Devo.

In his new role as Veracode’s CSO, Barkley is tasked with leading cross-functional initiatives geared towards enhancing the vendor’s customer engagement and retention frameworks, optimizing go-to-market activity, and scaling strategic programs across the business.

“With such a strong foundation in place, from the technology to the talent, I’m looking forward to working across teams to refine how we engage with customers, scale our strategic initiatives, and continue delivering meaningful outcomes in a rapidly evolving security ecosystem,” Barkley said.

An experienced legal executive, Bushard arrives with more than 20 years’ experience from senior positions at tech firms such as Archblock, Brightstar Corp., and CA Technologies. A highly-regarded advisor to senior management teams and company boards, she adds deep expertise in navigating periods of growth and transformation.

Veracode said Bushard will play a key role in aligning legal and risk strategy with its business priorities to support its sustainable growth ambitions.

“We’re seeing an interesting shift in the market as software security evolves into risk management – requiring continuous visibility, policy enforcement, and response,” Bushard commented.

“Veracode is at the bleeding edge of this technological development, and I look forward to working closely with the team to help strengthen governance and ensure compliance across a dynamic global landscape.”

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.