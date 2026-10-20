Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms
IBM is a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Storage Platforms report. This recognition highlights IBM's focus on delivering secure, intelligent, and high-performance storage solutions that help organizations accelerate digital transformation.
Key insights from the report include:
- Reasons IBM was recognized as a Leader for the second consecutive year
- An analysis of IBM's position in the report
- Key considerations for organizations evaluating storage solutions to support resilience, performance, and innovation initiatives
- A comprehensive evaluation of each vendor
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
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