Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms

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Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms
(Image credit: IBM)

IBM is a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Storage Platforms report. This recognition highlights IBM's focus on delivering secure, intelligent, and high-performance storage solutions that help organizations accelerate digital transformation.

Key insights from the report include:

  • Reasons IBM was recognized as a Leader for the second consecutive year
  • An analysis of IBM's position in the report
  • Key considerations for organizations evaluating storage solutions to support resilience, performance, and innovation initiatives
  • A comprehensive evaluation of each vendor
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