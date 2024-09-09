A Q&A guide to running Microsoft workloads on AWS
Reinvent your business with cutting-edge technology
Explore how AWS has helped customers migrate their Microsoft workloads to the cloud since 2008.
Read the eBook Running your Microsoft workloads on AWS: Your questions answered to find out how you can reduce costs, increase agility, drive innovation, and improve customer experiences with our unmatched migration experience and solutions.
Provided by AWS
Cloud Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Cloud Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter