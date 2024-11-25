AI enablement and built-in security are must-have features on modern storage environments

In the digital era of business, storage infrastructure provides the data foundation for everything from empowering new innovation to driving internal operations to enabling customer engagement.

As business transitions into an age defined by AI, organizations are turning to their IT leaders to modernize their storage infrastructure to serve the future of application demands.

To gain insight into how these storage environments must evolve to empower a new, likely AI-based, application era, as well as into how strategies related to the deployment and migration of applications are affected, TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group surveyed 350 IT professionals from small and medium-sized organizations (SMBs; 50-750 employees) worldwide who are knowledgeable about their organization’s purchase process for storage, servers, and client technology solutions.

Download the eBook now to learn more.

Provided by Dell