AMD EPYC™ 9004 and 8004 series CPUpower management

Businesses are implementing machine learning and AI solutions into their processes. Successful implementation of ML and AI relies on data center modernization to accommodate and make space for computing requirements.

AMD EPYC processors have set more than 300 world performance records, they also power the most energy-efficient servers in the world. This whitepaper shares an overview of the new era in power management.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

An analysis of AMD EPYC 9004 and 8004 Series processors.

A description of various power management modes you can set.

How to generate desired workload behavior.

Download now

Provided by AMD