The Total Economic Impact™ of the Intel vPro® platform as an endpoint standard

IT leaders are under growing pressure to provide endpoint devices that enable employee productivity and can be supported with small IT teams and budgets.

Interviewed and surveyed IT decision-makers who maintained Intel vPro® as their endpoint standard improved employee experience, reduced IT and help desk labor, avoided onsite visits, enhanced hardware security, lowered energy usage, reduced greenhouse gases, and provided greater organisational flexibility.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel vPro® platform, Built for Business.

Provided by Dell