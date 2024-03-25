AtlasEdge unveils new Leeds data center amid European growth drive

Edge data center provider AtlasEdge has opened a new facility in Leeds, marking the launch of the city’s first Tier 3 standard data center.

The company bought the site, then the largest purpose-built data center in Leeds, in 2022 and said it's since invested more than £13 million to transform it.

As part of the investment at the site, AtlasEdge has installed a new intake substation and upgraded transformers and switchgear. The company revealed it has also installed additional generators and UPS systems.

Energy-efficient cooling systems have been put in, along with security measures including smoke detection, fire suppression, access control, and security systems.

The site, AtlasEdge said, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services in one of the UK’s fastest growing city economies and an increasingly influential digital hub.

"We are delighted to be launching this site, the first of its kind in Leeds and one which is purpose-built to serve growing requirements for lower latency, higher performance and localized solutions," said Giuliano Di Vitantonio, CEO of AtlasEdge.

"This is yet another example of us taking a site with existing connectivity, and leveraging our combined expertise to deliver an outstanding new facility which will act as an important regional aggregation hub and support the next wave of growth in digital infrastructure for the surrounding area."

The company said the new data center has already attracted significant demand from local businesses as well as multinational platforms, enterprises, and connectivity providers.

"The infrastructure that this state-of-the-art data center brings to Leeds is game-changing, and, as an anchor customer, we are very proud to support this launch,” said David Cusworth, EMEA managing director of Hardy Fisher Services, one of the center’s newest customers.

“It allows companies to have the connectivity they need around the clock, the security to mitigate against internal and external risks, a manned site and technical team for support, and carbon efficiency thanks to the cooling systems that are used.

"It’s the full package, and it’s available on our clients’ doorstep. We are pleased to be playing an integral part in helping the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to achieve its digital objectives, including supporting businesses to exploit new digital technologies and take advantage of the opportunities for business growth through data."

AtlasEdge expansion continues

AtlasEdge is in the midst of a major expansion drive at present. In February, it opened its second data center in Hamburg, and earlier this month entered the Austrian market with the acquisition of a data center in Vienna.

"Closing this transaction is a testament to our ability to execute ambitious M&A on a pan-European scale," said Di Vitantonio.

After taking over German firm Datacenter One in February, with its data centers in Stuttgart, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, and Leverkusen, the company now has a presence in 19 metropolitan areas in 12 countries.