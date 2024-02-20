The AI disruption: Challenges and guidance for data center design
Energy Management Research Center
Data centers are nerve centers that connect the digital world. These hubs enable global trade and round-the-clock access to the internet, which in turn has shortened the amount of time it takes to send a message from one continent to another.
The rapid growth of AI has changed the way organizations design and operate their data centers. From power to cooling, AI workloads have a significant influence on a data center’s physical infrastructure.
This paper from Schneider Electric explains important AI attributes that might create challenges for data centers.
What you will learn:
- The type of workloads that are estimated to consume the most power
- An overview of networking demands that come from AI workloads
- A prediction of the type of cooling that will be preferred in the future
- And more
Download now.
Provided by Schneider Electric
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.