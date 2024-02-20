The AI disruption: Challenges and guidance for data center design

Data centers are nerve centers that connect the digital world. These hubs enable global trade and round-the-clock access to the internet, which in turn has shortened the amount of time it takes to send a message from one continent to another.

The rapid growth of AI has changed the way organizations design and operate their data centers. From power to cooling, AI workloads have a significant influence on a data center’s physical infrastructure.

This paper from Schneider Electric explains important AI attributes that might create challenges for data centers.

What you will learn:

The type of workloads that are estimated to consume the most power

An overview of networking demands that come from AI workloads

A prediction of the type of cooling that will be preferred in the future

And more

Download now.

Provided by Schneider Electric