Data center firm Latos introduces itself with plans for 40 new facilities in the UK

A new data center operator has launched in the UK, saying it will open 40 facilities around the country by the end of the decade.

Latos Data Centers, founded in 2021 by telecoms entrepreneur Mike Carlin, says the new facilities will be a mixture of hyperscale facilities and smaller volumetric assets at the network edge.

The focus will be on low-latency, high-performance computing, with flexible modular designs, energy efficiency, and tight security standards.

The firm's volumetric data centers will deliver computing power at the network edge, supporting AI use cases such as autonomous vehicles and smart manufacturing.

Using a modular design with offsite assembly, Latos said it can build and open new volumetric facilities in less than six months, on as little as 0.3 acres of land. It can, it said, offer a bespoke service, covering land acquisition, construction, fit-out, security monitoring, and remote management.

"The growth of AI means the UK's data center map needs to change. Organizations will need more computing power closer to where it is needed, and the ability to specify the exact facilities they need," said Carlin.

"They also need the peace of mind that comes from working with an experienced partner. Our team has a deep heritage of designing and building complex data facilities. We understand better than anyone how best to deliver the infrastructure UK organizations will need."

Latos has already won planning permission for its first hyperscale complex near Cardiff, sited on a 16.42-hectare former landfill site. This will be a Tier III facility delivering a total of 90MVA across 50,400sq.m of floor space.

Power will come from a 100% renewable energy supply from the National Grid. This will be supported with a backup feed from the neighbouring 1000MW Tremorfa Energy Park, one of the world's largest battery energy storage facilities, and the largest yet to be approved in the UK.

Following environmental concerns - the site is surrounded by a number of sites of scientific and ecological importance - Latos and partners PCG and TEP have agreed to pay the city council £250,000 for environmental mitigation measures.

The facility is expected to create 1,000 local construction jobs, followed by 200 jobs once the facility opens, and another 250 to 300 roles in the local supply chain.

According to research from STL consulting, up to half of AI workloads may be at the edge by 2028. While development or training workloads and large language models (LLMs) will remain in hyperscale facilities, said the firm, it expects regional data centers to be hosting AI workloads.

Meanwhile, said Precedence Research, the global edge AI market was worth around $21.19 billion this year and is anticipated to hit $143.06 billion by 2034, growing at a solid CAGR of 21.04%.