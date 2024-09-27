Dell PowerStore data efficiency

An evaluation of Dell PowerStore data reduction

The Dell PowerStore enterprise storage solution offers a combination of advanced hardware and software to enhance data efficiency and sustainability.

It features always-on inline compression and global deduplication, providing a guaranteed 4:1 data reduction ratio.

This reduces physical storage needs, power, and cooling requirements, ultimately lowering the total cost of ownership.

This makes Dell PowerStore a compelling choice for organizations looking to manage growing data volumes efficiently.

Download the report to learn more.

