Dell PowerStore data efficiency
An evaluation of Dell PowerStore data reduction
The Dell PowerStore enterprise storage solution offers a combination of advanced hardware and software to enhance data efficiency and sustainability.
It features always-on inline compression and global deduplication, providing a guaranteed 4:1 data reduction ratio.
This reduces physical storage needs, power, and cooling requirements, ultimately lowering the total cost of ownership.
This makes Dell PowerStore a compelling choice for organizations looking to manage growing data volumes efficiently.
