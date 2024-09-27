Hyperscalers go nuclear

Energy usage in data centers is an increasingly Hot Topic, particularly with AI applications becoming more popular and widely used.

While some organizations have talked up their commitment to renewables, such as solar or hydro, others have this month started to discuss a different, perhaps more controversial low carbon path.

Elsewhere, a new rebellion against home working is beginning – and this time it's not CEOs or ministers leading the charge.

In this episode, Jane is once again joined by Ross Kelly, ITPro’s news and analysis editor, to discuss the biggest stories of the past month.

Highlights

“Oracle, another big, major cloud provider – Larry Ellison outlined plans to power a new gigawatt data center, using nuclear energy. These are small modular reactors that they're talking about here to power this, SMRs. They are, from a theoretical standpoint, cheaper to run and far smaller, more compact.”

“The AWS nuclear deal hit a bit of a stumbling block in mid-July. So, the company that AWS is working with on this Talen Energy, there's been a bit of pushback from a number of utility companies in the area, American Electric Power, Accelo, they have essentially lodged a complaint, claiming that, you know this deal is going to result in higher power bills for taxpayers.”

“A survey by FDM group business consultancy basically found that three-quarters of Gen Z workers want hybrid working because of the work life balance it offers… But a big takeaway here is that they're eager to get back into the office for what they see as potential mentoring opportunities, learning from senior peers, to drive career growth.”