HPE Discover Barcelona: What’s the business benefit of supercomputers?

HPE’s annual European conference took place this week in Barcelona and the company’s focus is still firmly on AI. This is bolstered by its supercomputing credentials – El Capitan, the latest supercomputer to come online in the US, was awarded the title of fastest supercomputer just a day before the conference kicked off.

This episode, Jane sits down with Gerald Kleyn, vice president of customer solutions for HPC and AI at Hewlett Packard Enterprise at HPE Discover Barcelona 2024 to discuss what the real-world impact of these high-performance machines is and whether they hold any benefits for the average IT department.

Highlights

“It's going to be important for countries to maintain and develop their supercomputing capabilities to ensure that their researchers have access to the latest technologies so that they can make discoveries even faster. If you think about the speed of innovation and how it's accelerated … those that don't invest, they're going to be left behind.”

“[HPC techniques are] becoming more and more relevant to more and more enterprises, especially as the generative AI workload has started to come to bear … those systems [are] very different than a traditional IT approach, where you're deploying microservices across an entire fleet of systems or virtual machines, trying to get the most out of your operation from an efficiency perspective.”

“We're doing a lot of work to optimize that (water) usage and reduce it as much as we can … we know that there's a future where we've got a responsibility to be as sustainable as possible, and we continue to invest in that.”