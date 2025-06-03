Microsoft invests $400 million to expand Swiss data centers
Growing AI and cloud demand, plus data sovereignty requirements, are fueling European data center investment
Microsoft has announced plans to invest $400 million in Swiss data centers to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in the region.
The move comes alongside data sovereignty moves — keeping European data in Europe — which has driven billions in Microsoft investment in data centers in the region.
Earlier this year, Microsoft said its EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud was finally complete and would include Switzerland.
Microsoft launched its first data centers in Switzerland six years ago, and in 2022 opened a local Microsoft Innovation Hub. Microsoft didn't say how many jobs the investment might create, but reports from Reuters suggest the company has about 1,000 staff in Switzerland.
The $400 million in investment will focus on several projects, but primarily aims to expand and upgrade its four existing data centers near Zurich and Geneva to meet demand for cloud and AI services, the company said.
The upgrades will serve 50,000 existing customers. So far, all of Microsoft's electricity consumption in Switzerland has been covered by renewable energy purchases, and it aims to continue that sustainability work.
Microsoft ramps up data sovereignty efforts
Expanding access to those data centers inside Switzerland is key for regulated sectors like healthcare, finance, and government, according to Microsoft president Brad Smith.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
In a statement confirming the move, Smith said the investment will help “further strengthen Switzerland’s long-term economic resilience and competitiveness” while ensuring the company adheres to regulatory requirements.
Switzerland ranks second globally in GitHub AI contributor share, with the number of contributors doubling since 2022. Microsoft added that the number of its Swiss customers engaging with its AI tools had increased by three percentage points to 31% over the last six months.
"We are steadfast in our mission to empower our customers and partners, as AI's true potential is unlocked when innovation meets real-world implementation," said Catrin Hinkel, CEO of Microsoft Switzerland, in a statement.
"Together, we'll continue to build on Switzerland's tradition of innovation to ensure technology delivers meaningful value to the economy and society."
Beyond data centers
Alongside the data center investment, Microsoft will partner with Switzerland Innovation Parks, which supports SMEs and startups, while also funding AI training for one million Swiss people by 2027.
The latter includes training designed specifically for apprentices, non-profits, and SMEs, as well as "broad AI literacy" through websites focused at general users.
"To ensure that Switzerland has the right skills to stay competitive, Microsoft aims to help skill one million people in Switzerland by 2027 with the goal of developing AI capabilities for education, industry, nonprofit organizations, and citizens," Microsoft said.
The tech giant also said it will invest further in working with the international organisations headquartered in Switzerland, notably creating digital services for refugees to support UNHCR.
"Microsoft will expand its collaboration across the International Geneva ecosystem, working with the United Nations and international organizations to advance AI policy conversations, support global AI skilling programs, and address challenges in health, humanitarian action, and human rights," the company said.
MORE FROM ITPRO
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
Snowflake targets PostgreSQL gains with Crunchy Data acquisition
News The Snowflake Postgres platform aims to simplify development and deployment of AI agents
-
NinjaOne completes $270 million Dropsuite acquisition in 'major step forward' for data protection capabilities
News The addition marks a “major step forward” for NinjaOne’s data protection and resilience efforts, said CEO Sal Sferlazza
-
Microsoft says this data center cooling technique can cut emissions by one-fifth – but switching to renewables will prove far more impactful
News In a cradle-to-grave environmental assessment, Microsoft has examined manufacturing, transportation, deployment, and end-of-life disposal
-
First Microsoft, now AWS: Why tech giants are hitting the brakes on costly data center plans
News Amazon Web Services (AWS) has paused plans for some data center leases, according to analysts, sparking further concerns about the cost of AI infrastructure spending plans.
-
OpenAI inks $12bn CoreWeave deal in latest move away from Microsoft
News Cloud infrastructure company CoreWeave will supply OpenAI with infrastructure to run the firm's latest models in a deal worth nearly $12 billion.
-
Analysts think Microsoft's data center rollback is bad news for the AI boom – but the company says not to worry
News Microsoft has reportedly ended leases for a significant amount of data center capacity, sparking debate over whether the AI boom is starting to falter.
-
Microsoft invests $700 million to bolster cybersecurity and infrastructure in Poland
News Microsoft has announced plans to invest more than $700 million to support AI and cloud infrastructure expansion in Poland alongside cybersecurity support.
-
Data center water consumption is skyrocketing, but Microsoft thinks it has a solution – the company's new closed-loop cooling system consumes zero water and could save millions of liters per year
News Microsoft has revealed fresh details on its 'closed-loop' data center cooling system, which it says uses zero water.
-
Meta wants to join the big tech nuclear club
News Meta has become the latest big tech company to explore the use of nuclear energy to power data centers.
-
Microsoft admits users received unexpected upgrades to Windows Server 2025
News Admins spotted last week that Windows Server 2022 had suddenly become 2025