Microsoft invests $700 million to bolster cybersecurity and infrastructure in Poland

Microsoft is planning to invest $700 million in Poland to expand its hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure and help improve national cybersecurity.

The company said it will partner with Polish National Defense to establish a new cybersecurity framework, including joint work on AI and the use of technologies such as quantum computing.

It said it also hopes to accelerate the adoption of AI and cloud technologies in Poland and boost the development and adoption of digital technology, through new skills programs and new jobs.

Microsoft said it's already helped to skill 2.9 million Europeans and is on track to increase that to eight million people by the end of the year.

The tech giant provided digital skills training to 430,000 people in Poland between 2020 and 2023. By the end of this year it said it will add another million Polish information workers, teachers, higher education tutors, software developers, and organizational leaders.

Its AI skilling initiative focuses on AI, cybersecurity, expanding the digital capacity of institutions and organizations, and facilitating workforce integration.

"This is an investment in our future, our security, our youth, our startups, and our scholars," said Donald Tusk, prime minister of Poland.

"This is an investment that will provide Poles, especially the younger generation, with access to the most modern tools and opportunities offered by the best in the world. Tools, money, and investments are important, as is cooperation with our people and companies, but we will achieve the desired effects also by taking advantage of training opportunities."

Poland facing rising cyber threats

Poland currently ranks third in Europe and ninth in the world in terms of exposure to cyber attacks by cyber criminal organizations sponsored by foreign nations. And this is likely to continue, with presidential elections to be held in May, putting the country at risk.

"We appreciate the critical role that Poland plays in the European Union, and we are committed to helping to protect its cybersecurity and cyber resilience," said Brad Smith, Microsoft vice chair and president.

"Microsoft’s data center investment is a vote of confidence in Poland’s leadership and economy. Our goal is to bring the most advanced AI infrastructure to every sector of the Polish economy, strengthening the nation’s economic competitiveness."

Over the last 16 months, Microsoft has announced a total of more than $20 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure investments across 15 European countries. It opened its Polish datacenter region in April 2023, its first in Central and Eastern Europe, with customers in healthcare, finance, manufacturing and retail.

Over the last year, it's also donated and discounted $80 million worth of software to Polish educational institutions, non-profit organizations, public libraries and museums.

"This marks the latest critical step for Microsoft’s business, economic, and political relationships in Poland – and in Europe as a whole," said Smith.

"It’s the type of investment that creates jobs and fosters economic growth throughout Europe and across the Atlantic."