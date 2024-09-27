PowerStore resiliency

Enterprise Strategy Group reviewed the new Dell PowerStore Prime solution’s capabilities and assessed how it would benefit customers.

ensurePowerStore Prime offers local, remote, and cloud data protection capabilities that ensures an organization’s data is highly available and resilient against cyber threats.

It also offers robust security implementations, helping enterprises accelerate adoption of zero-trust cybersecurity models to better protect their data and to prevent and respond to cyberattacks.

Provided by Dell