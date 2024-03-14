Serious about sustainability?

It’s time you looked at your data centre

Data centers are one of the most energy-intensive assets of any organization, with massive volumes of data processed daily in a way that’s harmful to the environment. New solutions must be energy efficient, built for scale, and built to last.

This report from CDW & Pure Storage shares why it’s essential to establish a business case for sustainability and suggests how Flash Storage could be the solution to your company’s energy efficiency challenges.

Download this white paper now to learn what to consider when scoping your future sustainable data center - from the reduction of your energy consumption to how much power AI can consume - and discover the software and services built for the modern age of data.

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

