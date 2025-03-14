National Grid investment wing backs AI startups to boost energy efficiency

News
By published

With AI placing huge pressure on the electricity grid, it's looking to improve efficiency and ensure energy security

Agentic AI concept image showing human brain split in two halves, with one side digitized on a grid pattern and the other illuminated in yellow with brainwaves emitting.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

National Grid Partners, the venture capital and innovation arm of the UK utility firm, has unveiled plans to invest $100 million in AI startups in the energy field.

With pressure on the grid increasing, the investment division is exploring solutions that will help make the grid more efficient, resilient, and dynamic. This means improving efficiency, cutting customer costs, reducing emissions, and ensuring energy security.

"Power systems like National Grid's are seeing unprecedented challenges, with soaring demand driven by data centers and the electrification of heat and transport, as well as requirements for a more flexible grid with the rise of renewables and EVs," said John Pettigrew, CEO of National Grid.

"We are seeing artificial intelligence play a vital role resolving these issues and delivering compelling results across our operations. Scaling AI will continue to help National Grid provide the most efficient, modern grid available for our millions of customers in the US and UK."

The first funding pledge has been granted to Amperon, a provider of AI-powered energy forecasting and analytics solutions aimed at improving grid reliability, managing financial risk, and optimizing renewables.

"As the energy landscape becomes more complex and dynamic, the need for accurate, real-time data and predictive insights has never been more critical," said Raghuram Madabushi, investment director at National Grid Partners.

"Amperon's AI-driven approach to forecasting is a perfect fit with our vision for a smarter, more resilient grid – and this marks the inaugural investment from our new, $100 million commitment to AI solutions advancing our energy system."

National Grid eyes tangible use-cases

National Grid Partners said it's already invested $150 million in 18 AI companies focusing on energy innovation, with more than 80% of its portfolio companies strategically engaged with National Grid business units.

One such is Sensat, which uses AI to help owners of critical infrastructure visualize and collaborate via digital twins, thereby accelerating projects and lowering costs.

The utility giant is currently using the firm’s tech to speed up substation upgrades and connect data centers to the grid.

AI is a mixed blessing when it comes to energy. Late last year, an investigation by Schneider Electric into the possible future of AI’s electricity consumption over the next decade found 'significant concerns' over capacity.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), meanwhile, has forecast that the electricity consumption associated with global data centers will more than double between 2022 and 2026, peaking at over 1,000 TWh next year. That's equivalent to Japan’s national electricity consumption.

Data center operators are concerned about pressure from AI-driven demands, with seven-in-ten IT decision makers recently telling Cadence researchers that energy grids are being pushed to breaking point.

MORE FROM ITPRO

Emma Woollacott
Emma Woollacott

Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.

More about infrastructure
Data center energy efficiency concept image showing data center server room with digitized energy flows winding along racks.

Pressure rises to bolster data center energy efficiency as IT leaders worry demand is pushing the grid to breaking point
Inside a network cable concept with blue lights curving round

The role of ISPs in the connected world now and in the future
The QnapTS-h1277AFX on the ITPro background

Qnap TS-h1277AFX review: High performing all-Flash desktop storage
See more latest
Most Popular
Layoffs concept image showing line of cartoon-style laid-off workers leaving an office space with belongings in cardboard boxes.
Laid-off workers are ditching full-time work: 70% of staff caught up in brutal layoffs opted for part-time roles and freelance gigs – and flexibility was the big appeal for many
Agentic AI concept image showing a digitized human brain in purple color with interconnected data points.
AI is now vital to MSP growth, but adoption challenges could hamper success
UK map concept art showing digitized UK landmass outline in blue.
UK firms are pulling ahead of EU competitors in the AI race – here's why
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaking on stage during an event at the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, US.
‘The entire forecasting business process changed’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says Excel changed the game for enterprises in 1985 – he’s confident AI tools will do the same
Medusa statue bust on white background
CISA issues warning over Medusa ransomware after 300 victims from critical sectors impacted
Logo of Microsoft, developer of the Remote Desktop app, pictured on a billboard on top of a building.
Microsoft is ending support for the Remote Desktop app – here are three alternatives you can try instead
Neon lightning supported on a concrete wall
300 days under the radar: How Volt Typhoon eluded detection in the US electric grid for nearly a year
SailPoint logo and branding pictured on signage during the company&#039;s initial public offering at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
SailPoint shakes up MSP program to target smaller enterprises
New Intel chief executive officer (CEO) Lip-Bu Tan, pictured wearing a blue shirt with black jacket.
Everything you need to know about Lip-Bu Tan, Intel’s new CEO
Investor concept image showing three female analysts and one male colleague discussing generative AI investment plans.
Productivity gains, strong financial returns, but no job losses – three things investors want from generative AI