The foundation of data center modernization
Choosing the right processor is more important than ever
There’s no time like the present when it comes to data center modernization. Especially in today’s market where IT leaders are balancing increasing energy prices with long term corporate social responsibilities and green initiatives.
This whitepaper speaks about the importance of processor selection when modernizing a data center and then introduces the latest AMD EPYCTM processors. This processor beats the competition and previous models in terms of efficiency and performance output.
If you're a CIO or IT leader that has to meet rising demands on your data center, then the insights shared in this asset will help you take the right steps towards choosing the optimal solution that satisfies your computing needs.
Download now to learn more.
Provided by AMD
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.