The foundation of data center modernization

There’s no time like the present when it comes to data center modernization. Especially in today’s market where IT leaders are balancing increasing energy prices with long term corporate social responsibilities and green initiatives.

This whitepaper speaks about the importance of processor selection when modernizing a data center and then introduces the latest AMD EPYCTM processors. This processor beats the competition and previous models in terms of efficiency and performance output.

If you're a CIO or IT leader that has to meet rising demands on your data center, then the insights shared in this asset will help you take the right steps towards choosing the optimal solution that satisfies your computing needs.

Download now to learn more.

Provided by AMD