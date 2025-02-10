UK regions invited to apply for ‘AI Growth Zone’ status

Bidding has opened for the UK government's much-touted AI Growth Zones, with local and regional authorities being encouraged to make their case.

The proposed zones will see a speeding-up of planning permission for AI infrastructure, including data centers, and give them the energy connections needed to power AI.

As part of this, the government will work with network operators to rapidly scale each zone to 500MW+, enough to power roughly two million homes.

"These new AI Growth Zones will deliver untold opportunities – sparking new jobs, fresh investment and ensuring every corner of the country has a real stake in our AI-powered future," said secretary of state for science, innovation, and technology Peter Kyle.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned in how we can harness expertise from all over the UK to deliver new opportunities, fresh growth, better public services and cement our position as an AI pioneer."

The government is keen to site the zones in deindustrialized areas of the country, as well as locations with existing access to power or which would be suitable to establish major energy infrastructure.

First AI Growth Zone already earmarked

The first zone has already been confirmed for Culham, Oxfordshire, home of the UK’s Atomic Energy Authority. It will also serve as a testing ground to drive forward research on how sustainable energy like fusion technology can power the UK’s AI ambitions.

Meanwhile, the government said interest is already building for promising sites in Scotland, Wales, the North East, and North West, with further exploratory work now set to begin on additional locations across the UK.

"The UK government’s Plan for Change looks to harness AI’s potential in these industries and unlock new opportunities for innovation and economic growth," said Scotland office minister Kirsty McNeill.

"Scotland is already at the centre of these plans, with our world-leading universities at the forefront of AI development and our industrial heritage providing a range of possible sites. I would encourage our local authorities to explore becoming an AI Growth Zone, which will help attract further investment."

Ideally, sites should have large existing power connections - with a current capacity of at least 500 MW - or a clear vision on how energy capacity can be increased.

They should also consist of deindustrialized areas with land and infrastructure ready for redevelopment and be close to suitable sites for major energy infrastructure such as nuclear reactors, solar stations and wind farms, or battery storage.

The government is also seeking input from industry - including energy companies and data center developers - to help to inform the final selection of sites and broader policy decisions later this year.

They are being asked to set out timelines and development milestones which detail how they will plan to ramp up energy capacity, as well as partnership opportunities with local authorities.