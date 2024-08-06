Virtual machine migration made easy
Deliver exceptional workload performance and IT services
IT resources are often dedicated to keeping a data center running. Server upgrade and refresh cycles are essential for organizations that want to experience exceptional workload performance. Migrating your virtual machines to servers with innovative processors can transform your data center.
Virtual machine migration influences load balancing and physical machine fault tolerance. This whitepaper reveals three myths about migrating virtual machines.
These myths include:
- Cold migrations require a reboot to avoid application downtime.
- Live migrations within a vendor’s product line provide easy upgrades.
- Migration requires a lengthy outage.
Provided by AMD
