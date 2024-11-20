Future-proofing operations

Download IDC’s new Infobrief and learn how being able to move data seamlessly and securely from different sources within an organisation and across the ecosystem is crucial for data-driven decision-making.

Data is key in seeing what is happening in operations:

58% of plant operators identify manufacturing process innovation, including digital tools for process design as a top initiative, 47% predictive asset monitoring. But why would they even care about IT infrastructure?

Data is the basis for using analytics and AI to understand why things are happening and what the next best actions could be:

56% of supply chain executives see supply chain visibility and transparency as a top initiative. How will connectivity capabilities help them achieve this?

The right data and insights on the next best actions enables automated decision-making, improving the quality and speed of operations:

43% of engineering executives consider enabling virtual commissioning of new products a top initiative. How is secure connectivity to different clouds supporting time to value?

In today's global digital landscape, data is undeniably central. Organisations aiming to harness its benefits must include a data strategy at the core of their digital transformation efforts. This Infobrief outlines how it can deliver based on role personas or specific use cases.

