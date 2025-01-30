Discover how these data centers from Germany and Australia became more resilient to disruption, while also lowering operating costs and CO2 emission

Data centers fortified with robust maintenance

Discover how these data centers from Germany and Australia became more resilient to disruption, while also lowering operating costs and CO2 emission.
The demand for data is growing rapidly, driving up energy consumption in data centers. Energy consumption from data centers now accounts for over 1% of global electricity use, which is about the same as the airline industry.

The report explains how data centers in Germany, Australia, and the US have improved resilience, reduced costs, and minimized CO2 emissions.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

  • How NEXTDC partnered with ABB for a comprehensive solution
  • How ABB increased resilience while lowering operational costs for a German data center 
  • How ABB ensured reliable operation and minimized downtime for data centers in Virginia and Texas

