Nearly two-thirds of enterprises could reduce software engineering teams by 2029 - but ‘tiny teams’ won’t be a disaster for engineers

With AI tools now commonplace in software engineering, nearly two-thirds (60%) of organizations are expected to shrink team sizes by 2029. But that doesn’t necessarily spell bad news for engineers, according to Gartner.

Analysis by the advisory firm suggests the shift toward smaller engineering teams won’t be a cost-cutting exercise, but rather a natural evolution toward more agile, specialized units focusing on specific areas.

Gartner envisages these smaller teams being composed of specialist product managers alongside user experience (UX) - or agent experience (AX) designers, and at least one ‘AI-native’ engineer.

Speaking to ITPro, Gartner principal analyst Aliyah Camach, said this influx of AI has prompted a rethink of how enterprises can “really make the most of AI and humans working together”.

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“What we’re seeing is that organizations are looking at engineers as AI orchestrators,” Camach told ITPro.