Addressing cloud security threats by encrypting data in use

Whitepapers
By
published

How AMD Infinity Guard helps address security threats in the cloud and virtualized environments

Addressing cloud security threats by encrypting data in use
(Image credit: AMD)

Businesses face ever-evolving risks. As more companies migrate services to the cloud, threat actors discover and explore new gaps in security. Encrypting data processed in virtual environments can help isolate it from malicious users.

AMD Infinity Guard protects data and helps organizations avoid downtime and costly data breaches. This whitepaper reveals how encrypting data can help you address cloud security threats.

What you will learn:

  • How to mitigate the risks of physical DIMMs attacks.
  • How to keep data private even when it’s in the cloud.
  • How to protect against attacks on the integrity of main memory.

Download now

Provided by AMD 

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.