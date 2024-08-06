Addressing cloud security threats by encrypting data in use
How AMD Infinity Guard helps address security threats in the cloud and virtualized environments
Businesses face ever-evolving risks. As more companies migrate services to the cloud, threat actors discover and explore new gaps in security. Encrypting data processed in virtual environments can help isolate it from malicious users.
AMD Infinity Guard protects data and helps organizations avoid downtime and costly data breaches. This whitepaper reveals how encrypting data can help you address cloud security threats.
What you will learn:
- How to mitigate the risks of physical DIMMs attacks.
- How to keep data private even when it’s in the cloud.
- How to protect against attacks on the integrity of main memory.
Download now
Provided by AMD
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.