UK cloud infrastructure set for boost amid $5 billion Oracle investment

Oracle is set to invest $5 billion (£3.85 billion) to ramp up support for the UK’s cloud infrastructure capabilities, the firm has revealed.

In an announcement confirming the move, the tech giant said the funding will be distributed over the next five years and go towards expanding the footprint of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the country.

It will also help support the UK’s plans to adopt and innovate with AI, Oracle said, enabling more organizations in the region to leverage Oracle’s AI and cloud computing services.

This includes sovereign AI capabilities, as well as multi-cloud capabilities and generative AI tools.

Oracle said it's committed to increasing the presence of OCI in both public and private sector organizations in the UK, including in industries like healthcare, financial services, defense, retail, and manufacturing.

Through this investment, UK organizations will be able to access Oracle’s various cloud regions as well as take advantage of the latest innovations in AI, such as AI agents.

Peter Kyle, secretary of state for science, innovation, and technology, commented on the investment, calling it a testament to the country’s growing strength in the AI sector.

Cloud Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest news and analysis from the world of cloud computing with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This $5 billion investment will accelerate our AI ambitions, providing businesses and public services with cutting-edge cloud infrastructure to drive productivity, enhance security, and unlock new opportunities for growth – driving forward our Plan for Change,” Kyle said.

“By working with global tech leaders like Oracle, we’re cementing the UK’s position at the forefront of the AI revolution, creating high-skilled jobs, fueling innovation, and securing our place as a world-leading tech powerhouse," he added.

Siobhan Wilson, SVP of Oracle UK, said the funding cements Oracle’s commitment to the UK’s technology ambitions.

“Our cloud investment will help ensure that customers can use AI to achieve new levels of productivity, unlock growth, and benefit from superior performance and security, all with improved cost savings,” Wilson said.

Oracle continues regional focus

Oracle has announced similar investments into other regions over the last year or so, signaling the firm's interest in regional cloud infrastructure.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: Broadcom) Platforms designed to meet different infrastructure needs

In June 2024, for example, Oracle committed $1 billion to Spain as part of a bid to support the region's industries through improved cloud infrastructure.

The firm has also been vocal on sovereign cloud offerings, having unveiled its plans for a European region in 2023 .

Oracle CTO and chairman Larry Ellison more recently said that he expects every region to have its own dedicated sovereign cloud region in the coming years.