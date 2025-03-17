UK cloud infrastructure set for boost amid $5 billion Oracle investment

News
By ( CloudPro ) published

The funding will go toward infrastructure in the region and aligns with the UK’s AI ambitions

Oracle

Oracle is set to invest $5 billion (£3.85 billion) to ramp up support for the UK’s cloud infrastructure capabilities, the firm has revealed.

In an announcement confirming the move, the tech giant said the funding will be distributed over the next five years and go towards expanding the footprint of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the country.

It will also help support the UK’s plans to adopt and innovate with AI, Oracle said, enabling more organizations in the region to leverage Oracle’s AI and cloud computing services.

This includes sovereign AI capabilities, as well as multi-cloud capabilities and generative AI tools.

Oracle said it's committed to increasing the presence of OCI in both public and private sector organizations in the UK, including in industries like healthcare, financial services, defense, retail, and manufacturing.

Through this investment, UK organizations will be able to access Oracle’s various cloud regions as well as take advantage of the latest innovations in AI, such as AI agents.

Peter Kyle, secretary of state for science, innovation, and technology, commented on the investment, calling it a testament to the country’s growing strength in the AI sector.

“This $5 billion investment will accelerate our AI ambitions, providing businesses and public services with cutting-edge cloud infrastructure to drive productivity, enhance security, and unlock new opportunities for growth – driving forward our Plan for Change,” Kyle said.

“By working with global tech leaders like Oracle, we’re cementing the UK’s position at the forefront of the AI revolution, creating high-skilled jobs, fueling innovation, and securing our place as a world-leading tech powerhouse," he added.

Siobhan Wilson, SVP of Oracle UK, said the funding cements Oracle’s commitment to the UK’s technology ambitions.

“Our cloud investment will help ensure that customers can use AI to achieve new levels of productivity, unlock growth, and benefit from superior performance and security, all with improved cost savings,” Wilson said.

Oracle continues regional focus

Oracle has announced similar investments into other regions over the last year or so, signaling the firm's interest in regional cloud infrastructure.

RELATED WHITEPAPER

VMware Cloud Foundation and VMware vSphere Foundation

(Image credit: Broadcom)

Platforms designed to meet different infrastructure needs

In June 2024, for example, Oracle committed $1 billion to Spain as part of a bid to support the region's industries through improved cloud infrastructure.

The firm has also been vocal on sovereign cloud offerings, having unveiled its plans for a European region in 2023.

Oracle CTO and chairman Larry Ellison more recently said that he expects every region to have its own dedicated sovereign cloud region in the coming years.

MORE FROM ITPRO

TOPICS
George Fitzmaurice
George Fitzmaurice
Staff Writer

George Fitzmaurice is a staff writer at ITPro, ChannelPro, and CloudPro, with a particular interest in AI regulation, data legislation, and market development. After graduating from the University of Oxford with a degree in English Language and Literature, he undertook an internship at the New Statesman before starting at ITPro. Outside of the office, George is both an aspiring musician and an avid reader.

More about infrastructure
Wifi symbol, internet connection, business, global communication, mobile network, 5g, mobile phone

94% of Wi-Fi networks are vulnerable to deauthentication attacks
Agentic AI concept image showing human brain split in two halves, with one side digitized on a grid pattern and the other illuminated in yellow with brainwaves emitting.

National Grid investment wing backs AI startups to boost energy efficiency

A CGI render of a warning symbol representing malware, sitting on an abstract computer surface. Decorative: the warning sign is glowing red and there is blue and yellow diffused light throughout.

What is an APT and how are they tracked?
See more latest
Most Popular
Cisco logo and branding pictured at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, 2023.
Cisco unveils new agentic AI tools to improve customer and employee experience
Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud, sat next to Demis Hassabis, CEO at Google DeepMind, Mark Read, CEO at WPP, and Allison Kirkby, CEO at BT Group, at the Gemini for the United Kingdom live event held at the Google DeepMind HQ in London.
Google Cloud announces UK data residency for agentic AI services
A hand on a keyboard in a dark room
Alleged LockBit developer extradited to the US
Github logo on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Friday, March 31, 2023
Organizations urged to act fast after GitHub Action supply chain attack
Female job candidate with short hair participating in a video call interview while using AI tools on small tablet device out of view of the recruiter.
‘If you want to look like a flesh-bound chatbot, then by all means use an AI teleprompter’: Amazon banned candidates from using AI tools during interviews – here’s why you should never use them to secure a job
Jeremy Fleming, former head of GCHQ, onstage with Haider Pasha, chief security officer, EMEA &amp; LATAM at Palo Alto Networks at Ignite London 2025.
Businesses must get better at sharing cyber information, urges former GCHQ chief
A Dell Inspiron 14 AI PC pictured inside a Best Buy store on Black Friday in Pinole.
AI PCs are becoming a no-brainer for IT decision makers
Wifi symbol, internet connection, business, global communication, mobile network, 5g, mobile phone
94% of Wi-Fi networks are vulnerable to deauthentication attacks
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaking during a Q&amp;A session after delivering a speech on plans to reform the civil service, during a visit to Reckitt Benckiser Health Care UK.
Starmer bets big on AI to unlock public sector savings
Ransomware concept image showing digitized padlock pictured on a laptop screen on red background
February was the worst month on record for ransomware attacks – and one threat group had a field day