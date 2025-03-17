Google Cloud announces UK data residency for agentic AI services

News
By ( CloudPro ) published

With targeted cloud credits and skills workshops, Google Cloud hopes to underscore its UK infrastructure investment

Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud, sat next to Demis Hassabis, CEO at Google DeepMind, Mark Read, CEO at WPP, and Allison Kirkby, CEO at BT Group, at the Gemini for the United Kingdom live event held at the Google DeepMind HQ in London.
(Image credit: Google Cloud)

Google Cloud has announced new sovereign services in the UK, as well as new skills and cloud services support for UK AI startups and established British businesses.

In a commitment to privacy-focused and restricted UK businesses, Google cloud will offer UK data residency for Google Agentspace, its platform for enterprise AI agents. This will allow organizations to use multimodal AI searches and AI agents tailored to their companies, while keeping data securely stored within the UK.

Google Cloud stated that the feature would be available to UK customers starting in its Q2, which runs from April to June.

The announcement is an expansion of Google Cloud’s UK data residency offerings, with the cloud giant having previously affirmed support for storing at-rest Vertex AI data in the UK alongside UK-limited machine learning processing for Gemini 1.5 Flash.

Google Cloud made the announcements at the Gemini for the United Kingdom live event, held at the Google DeepMind headquarters in London, UK.

Data sovereignty has become a priority for UK organizations, amid a wider push for sovereign cloud capabilities across the world.

Allison Kirkby, CEO at BT Group, hailed the announcement as an important step to improving customer trust and reducing the concerns of UK businesses looking to use AI.

"Our overall mission as a company is to be the most trusted connector of people, business and society," said Kirkby.

"And considering the world we live in, we certainly have customers that want to ensure that their data is safe and secure and its on platforms that are encrypted in the right way, with the right people handling it."

In addition to its expanded UK cloud offering, Google Cloud also announced new support packages for British business.

At the top level, Google Cloud announced £280,000 in cloud credits for UK AI startups, to be delivered in conjunction with expert-led training, mentorships, and team workshops. Cloud credits can be spent on all Google Cloud services, to leverage them at no cost.

Over 60% of all UK generative AI startups already use Google Cloud, per the company’s internal stats. The announcement will see it further expand support for the country’s burgeoning tech startup scene.

"Our deep relationship with Google DeepMind enables us to bring some of the world’s most cutting-edge AI technology to our cloud customers, which range from startups to large enterprises," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

“We're uniquely able to provide secure, flexible infrastructure; leading AI models; and an open developer platform that integrates with existing IT investments while maintaining security, privacy, and access controls, to organisations in the UK and around the world.”

Google Cloud ramps up training schemes

Google Cloud will also offer new training programs for professionals and students to improve digital literacy and the UK’s AI skills.

The firm will offer UK-based developers 35 credits per month to use on Google Cloud Skills Boost, its online learning platform, to improve their knowledge of using generative AI in the workplace. Alongside this, students will be given access to the Google Career Launchpad, which opens them to free, entry-level Google Cloud certifications in data analytics and cybersecurity skills.

Alongside its skills commitments, Google Cloud pointed to its January 2024 announcement of a $1 billion (£770 million) data center in Hertfordshire as an example of its ongoing investment in the UK. The site is one of several high profile data centers announced in the past year, as the UK seeks to meet surging data center demand.

The company continues to expand its data center presence as it rolls out Gemini across Google Workspace and widens its AI offerings available via Vertex AI.

RELATED WHITEPAPER

Security operations use case guide

(Image credit: ServiceNow)

Improve the effectiveness of your security team

Another was announced at the event, in the form of Google Cloud HD Voices, a new synthesized voice capability on Vertex AI. The service, powered by Google Cloud’s next generation text-to-speech model Chirp 3, promises to provide businesses with 248 lifelike voices across 31 languages.

Google continues to limit complete access to Chirp 3, which can be trained to replicate any voice given sufficient training, over concerns that it could be used to maliciously clone voices. Only organizations that have been manually cleared by Google Cloud have access to the model itself.

MORE FROM ITPRO

Rory Bathgate
Rory Bathgate
Features and Multimedia Editor

Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.

In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.

More about artificial intelligence
Cisco logo and branding pictured at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, 2023.

Cisco unveils new agentic AI tools to improve customer and employee experience

The words &quot;Are most AI projects destined to fail?&quot; set against a dark background with a red cross drawn on it. The words &quot;destined to fail&quot; are yellow, while the others are white. The ITPro Podcast logo is in the bottom right-hand corner.

Are most AI projects destined to fail?
Oracle

UK cloud infrastructure set for boost amid $5 billion Oracle investment
See more latest
Most Popular
Oracle
UK cloud infrastructure set for boost amid $5 billion Oracle investment
Cisco logo and branding pictured at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, 2023.
Cisco unveils new agentic AI tools to improve customer and employee experience
A hand on a keyboard in a dark room
Alleged LockBit developer extradited to the US
Github logo on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Friday, March 31, 2023
Organizations urged to act fast after GitHub Action supply chain attack
Female job candidate with short hair participating in a video call interview while using AI tools on small tablet device out of view of the recruiter.
‘If you want to look like a flesh-bound chatbot, then by all means use an AI teleprompter’: Amazon banned candidates from using AI tools during interviews – here’s why you should never use them to secure a job
Jeremy Fleming, former head of GCHQ, onstage with Haider Pasha, chief security officer, EMEA &amp; LATAM at Palo Alto Networks at Ignite London 2025.
Businesses must get better at sharing cyber information, urges former GCHQ chief
A Dell Inspiron 14 AI PC pictured inside a Best Buy store on Black Friday in Pinole.
AI PCs are becoming a no-brainer for IT decision makers
Wifi symbol, internet connection, business, global communication, mobile network, 5g, mobile phone
94% of Wi-Fi networks are vulnerable to deauthentication attacks
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaking during a Q&amp;A session after delivering a speech on plans to reform the civil service, during a visit to Reckitt Benckiser Health Care UK.
Starmer bets big on AI to unlock public sector savings
Ransomware concept image showing digitized padlock pictured on a laptop screen on red background
February was the worst month on record for ransomware attacks – and one threat group had a field day