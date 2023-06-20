Live
HPE Discover 2023: All the announcement from the Day One keynote
Keep up-to-date with all the day one announcements live from HPE Discover 2023
Good morning from sunny Las Vegas. While partners, some customers, and – of course – press have been on site since Monday for the Partner Growth Summit, today marks Day One of HPE Discover 2023. We can expect to hear about GreenLake updates, with AI and HPC teased heavily yesterday.
Delegates will soon be making their way to the keynote theatre to hear what CEO Antonio Neri has up his sleeve. As noted in our preview, we can expect to hear a lot about HPE GreenLake – described by Neri yesterday as the company's North Star.
